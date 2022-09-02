Kansas Mauls Tennessee Tech 56-10

Kansas dismantled Tennessee Tech in a glorious first game of the 2022 season. Kansas got off to a hot start in the first quarter scoring three touchdowns including one blocked field goal for a touchdown. The Jayhawks didn’t let up racking up 53 total points.

While KU went into this game as a 31 point favorite, Kansas fans have to be pleased with this team’s performance. For the rough decade plus of football, scoring at will against any team feels good.

Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and 1 touchdown. RB Devin Neal had a day running for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the KU defense was able to keep Tennessee Tech to 97 passing yards and 93 rushing yards. The defense was widely regarded as the weak spot for this squad so Coach Leipold has to feel good about that output.

Kansas heads on the road next week to face West Virginia but for tonight, enjoy it Jayhawks. You’ve earned this one.