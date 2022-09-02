The Gameday Mauling: 9.2.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

As Kansas' RBs draw 'a lot of buzz,' coaches enter season trying to keep them productive | KUsports.com Mobile

"I just think everybody's on the same page about what needs to be done for the team," said Neal, the Lawrence High grad who led Kansas in rushing last season as a freshman. "I think we're all just excited to see what we could do as a unit. There's a lot of buzz around this running backs room — and as an offense — and we're all excited about that."

Week 1 preview: Kansas begins Year 2 under Lance Leipold vs. FCS foe Tennessee Tech | KUsports.com Mobile

"Everybody's excited, and they put in all those long hours all the time in the weight room, all the things we ask," Leipold said. "First of August, you battle the heat and all the other things you've got to go through, the long days, all the preparation, and now you get a chance. ... We get 12 of these, and we have to make sure we make the most of them."

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold receives contract extension through 2027, per report

"This is a statement about our exceptional confidence in Lance, his outstanding staff and the unlimited potential of Kansas Football,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said. “When you consider he and his staff did not arrive until May (2021), and therefore did not have a chance to coach our guys until August last year, the 2021 season could be considered ‘year zero’. Given the progress that’s been made both on and off the field in such short order, I could not feel more strongly about the trajectory of this program under Lance’s leadership, as well as our shared commitment to elevate Kansas Football to unprecedented heights."

Kansas basketball: Coaches pick Allen Fieldhouse as nation's best atmosphere

As part of the “Candid Coaches” series, around 100 coaches were asked to answer the question anonymously, with each coach picking three arenas. Allen Fieldhouse appeared on 67.3% of the ballots, with CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander noting that only the phrasing of the question, “From what you’ve seen and/or experienced …,” prevented Kansas from getting more votes.

Bulls East playoff road gets tougher with Cavs trading for Mitchell, Nets retaining Durant - Blog a Bull

After talks between the Knicks and Jazz hit an impasse again with the RJ Barrett extension earlier this week, the Cavs swooped back in the Mitchell sweepstakes and won them. Cleveland is sending three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, Collin Sexton (sign-and-trade), old friend Lauri Markkanen and 2022 lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to Utah for the All-Star guard.

WATCH: Pitt Six sends No. 17 Panthers over West Virginia in thrilling renewal of Backyard Brawl - CBSSports.com

The 105th edition of Backyard Brawl lived up to all the hype its renewal brought following an 11-year hiatus with the game delivering an instant classic that saw No. 17 Pittsburgh win after scoring two touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, the latter score being a game-winning pick six. The Panthers victory broke a three-game losing streak in the series, which given the hiatus made it Pitt's first win at West Virginia since 2008.

Williams sisters

To see them out there — Williams Sisters v. The World — was a feel-good, throwback moment nonetheless. Not just playing, but smiling, laughing, encouraging. A couple of Compton kids pumping fists and drawing 23,000 to center court in New York — a first for an opening round double’s match. As a doubles team, they won 14 majors and three Olympic gold medals. On this night they were no match for an unseeded team of 20-somethings. It hardly mattered.

College basketball season starts in 68 days: Get ready with 68 names, games, storylines to know for 2022-23

On Allen Fieldhouse

"I know a lot of mid-major head coaches who have nightmares about that place."

"The history gives you chill bumps and the officials always find a way to screw you."

Hurricane Danielle set to form as NHC tracks 2 other systems

As of the NHC’s 5 a.m. Friday advisory, Danielle was located about 890 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph moving east at 3 mph. The system is expected to grow into a Category 1 hurricane later Friday morning. The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, it’s the first in nearly two months.

Biden's speech walks a fine line in attack on MAGA Republicans : NPR

"I believe America is at an inflection point," the president said in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the same city, where he launched his 2020 presidential campaign, "one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that's to come after. And now America must choose to move forward or to move backwards."

Kalispell woman killed, man charged in fatal crash | Daily Inter Lake

Burgess admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that evening, documents state, and that he was unsteady on his feet. Documents state that the trooper smelled alcohol on Burgess’ breath. His eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.

Downtown Art Challenge Brings Clarence Rundell’s Legacy to Kalispell’s Streets - Flathead Beacon

The fundraiser was organized by the Kalispell Downtown Association and the KALICO Art Center. Participating artists include Tessa Heck, Alyssa Shaw, Gen Delorme, Haakon Ensign, Kenneth Yarus, Kerry Broughton, Susan Guthrie, Madison Apple, Tanya Lambrecht and Marshall Noice. Each artist was stationed at a different downtown location, including Alchemy Lounge, Bias Brewing, Brannigan’s Irish Pub, the KALICO parking lot, MontaVino Winery, Nature Baby Outfitters, Wheat Montana, Sweet Peaks Ice Cream and the SunRift Beer Company brewery.

Hail storm leaves ‘sores and cankers’ on pine trees around Bigfork | Daily Inter Lake

A hailstorm that caused widespread damage across the Flathead in July is to blame for an infection in some pine trees, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Britney Spears reacts to son Jayden's comments on her struggles

“it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post late Thursday.

'SNL': Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari not returning

As the long-running sketch comedy series embarks on its 48th season, USA TODAY has learned that cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari won't be returning to the show this fall.