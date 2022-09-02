How to Watch: Tennessee Tech vs Kansas

Kansas kicks off the 2022 season tonight vs the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Here are the basics:
The Numbers
Kansas (0-0, T-1st Big 12)
Tennessee Tech (0-0, T-1st OVC)
Line: KU -31
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny
How to Watch
Friday, September 2nd 7 pm CST
Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: ESPN+, Big 12
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Tennessee Tech is located in Cookeville, TN
- Notable alumni of Tennessee Tech include country singer Rodney Atkins and comedian Trae Crowder
- Notable residents of Cookeville include JJ Redick and Mack Brown
