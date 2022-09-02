 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Tennessee Tech vs Kansas

Everything you need to be ready to tonight’s game

By fizzle406
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas kicks off the 2022 season tonight vs the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Here are the basics:

The Numbers

Kansas (0-0, T-1st Big 12)

Tennessee Tech (0-0, T-1st OVC)

Line: KU -31

Weather: 80 degrees and sunny

How to Watch

Friday, September 2nd 7 pm CST

Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: ESPN+, Big 12

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Tennessee Tech is located in Cookeville, TN
  • Notable alumni of Tennessee Tech include country singer Rodney Atkins and comedian Trae Crowder
  • Notable residents of Cookeville include JJ Redick and Mack Brown

Pregame Pump Up Music

