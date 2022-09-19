Notebook: Kansas Picks up Votes in Coaches Poll

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football receiving votes in national polls after 3-0 start | KUsports.com Mobile

KU picked up 23 votes in Sunday’s newly released AP poll and five votes in Sunday’s coaches poll.

Matt Tait: Don't look now, but the Kansas football offense is a whole lot of fun again | KUsports.com Mobile

After all, much like the Kansas men’s basketball team relying on its comeback earlier in the season at Kansas State while facing a 15-point deficit at halftime of the national title game, these Jayhawks had been there before and knew they could overcome it.

Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry over cancellations due to the queen’s funeral

“When I was called and told all appointments that day are cancelled, I got off the phone and cried,” Dan O’Brien, who is eight months pregnant, told NBC News via Twitter on Thursday.

Hurricane Fiona cuts Puerto Rico brings power, brings "catastrophic" flooding

The latest: The center of Fiona was heading for the eastern Dominican Republic on Sunday evening, but heavy rainfall and "catastrophic" flooding continued to pummel much Of Puerto Rico, according to a National Hurricane Center tweet.

Zelenskyy Says Chambers With 'Tools for Electric Torture' Found in Kharkiv

"More than 10 torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region, in various cities and towns," Zelenskyy said in a video address late Saturday, CNN reported. "As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices."

Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos

The newspaper previously reported that Goldy exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with a female defendant. Goldy testified at a Sept. 8 hearing that he didn’t remember sending the messages but did not deny having done so. The woman has testified that in exchange for photos, Goldy withdrew warrants and had cases continued. She also said that she had sex with the prosecutor.

Why Do So Many Kids Need Glasses Now? - The Atlantic

What she noticed in her New York office a few years ago has in fact been happening around the world. In East and Southeast Asia, where this shift is most dramatic, the proportion of teenagers and young adults with myopia has jumped from roughly a quarter to more than 80 percent in just over half a century. In China, myopia is so prevalent that it has become a national-security concern: The military is worried about recruiting enough sharp-eyed pilots from among the country’s 1.4 billion people. Recent pandemic lockdowns seem to have made eyesight among Chinese children even worse.

Gen Z Never Learned to Read Cursive - The Atlantic

Had I heard him correctly? Who else can’t read cursive? I asked the class. The answer: about two-thirds. And who can’t write it? Even more. What did they do about signatures? They had invented them by combining vestiges of whatever cursive instruction they may have had with creative squiggles and flourishes. Amused by my astonishment, the students offered reflections about the place—or absence—of handwriting in their lives. Instead of the Civil War past, we found ourselves exploring a different set of historical changes. In my ignorance, I became their pupil as well as a kind of historical artifact, a Rip van Winkle confronting a transformed world.

Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name - Polygon

Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?

Bukacek a Disruption on Health Board and Unqualified for PSC - Flathead Beacon

During my nine years on the Board, there were probably a dozen or more volunteers who were appointed by the county commissioners to serve as well. Their backgrounds ranged from medicine, nursing, public health, healthcare management, veterinary medicine, fire chief, engineering, business, and elected municipal officials. The primary function of the Board is to perform a semi-judicial function as a jury, or appellate panel for issues within the purview of the Flathead Health Department. In 2020-21, the primary issue was COVID and how to protect the public.

