KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 19, 2022

Looking Ahead (September 19 through September 25)
Tuesday:
Women’s Golf at Texas A&M “Mo”Morial Invitational, Bryon, TX
Wednesday:
Softball v Baker at Arrocha Park 5:30
Volleyball v Texas, Lawrence KS 8:00
Thursday:
Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA
Soccer v Oklahoma State, Rock Chalk Park 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA
Saturday:
Football v Duke, Lawrence, KS 11:00 FS1
Volleyball v K-State Manhattan, KS 4:00
Sunday:
Soccer v TCU Rock Chalk Park 3:00 ESPNU
Looking Back (September 12 through September 18)
Monday:
Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational: Men finish second, and two Jayhawks finish 4th
Women’s Golf at UNM Dick McGuire Invitational: Two Jayhawks finish in top-10
Thursday:
Soccer v Florida Atlantic: Soccer Mauled by FAU
Volleyball v Lipscolm: Volleyball Mauls Lipscomb
Friday:
Volleyball v UCF: Jayhawks Fall 3-0
Saturday:
Football v Houston: Cougars Mauled by Jayhawks
Sunday:
Soccer v USF: KU wins on goals by Lexi Watts, Rylan Childers, and Avery Smith
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
"Since there is more than one Mackenzie on the team, what is your nickname?"

We're heading Goal to Goal with Mackenzie Hammontree!
We're heading Goal to Goal with Mackenzie Hammontree!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/VWoQ4uG7rh
Congrats Kelsie and Anise!

Forever in HFVA.
Congrats Kelsie and Anise!
Forever in HFVA. #RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/ktotqeWkAv
