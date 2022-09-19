 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 19, 2022

Fall schedule is heating up

By TimReddin
NCAA Football: Kansas at Houston Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead (September 19 through September 25)

Tuesday:

Women’s Golf at Texas A&M “Mo”Morial Invitational, Bryon, TX

Wednesday:

Softball v Baker at Arrocha Park 5:30

Volleyball v Texas, Lawrence KS 8:00

Thursday:

Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA

Soccer v Oklahoma State, Rock Chalk Park 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Women’s Tennis at Battle of the Bay, San Fransisco, CA

Saturday:

Football v Duke, Lawrence, KS 11:00 FS1

Volleyball v K-State Manhattan, KS 4:00

Sunday:

Soccer v TCU Rock Chalk Park 3:00 ESPNU

Looking Back (September 12 through September 18)

Monday:

Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational: Men finish second, and two Jayhawks finish 4th

Women’s Golf at UNM Dick McGuire Invitational: Two Jayhawks finish in top-10

Thursday:

Soccer v Florida Atlantic: Soccer Mauled by FAU

Volleyball v Lipscolm: Volleyball Mauls Lipscomb

Friday:

Volleyball v UCF: Jayhawks Fall 3-0

Saturday:

Football v Houston: Cougars Mauled by Jayhawks

Sunday:

Soccer v USF: KU wins on goals by Lexi Watts, Rylan Childers, and Avery Smith

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

