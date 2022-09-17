 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Houston

Lets go Jayhawks

By fizzle406
Syndication: Nashville J.T. Phillips / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The first place undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will face off against future Big 12 member Houston. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas: 2-0, 1st Big 12

Houston: 1-1, 2nd American

Line: Houston -8.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Sep 17, 3:00 PM CST

Houston Texas, TDECU Stadium (40,000)

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • The University of Houston was founded in 1927 and is the 3rd largest university in Texas
  • Famous alumn include Fred Couples, Tom DeLay and Lizzo
  • The city of Houston is also known as Bayou City

