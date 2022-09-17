How to Watch: Kansas at Houston

The first place undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will face off against future Big 12 member Houston. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
Kansas: 2-0, 1st Big 12
Houston: 1-1, 2nd American
Line: Houston -8.5
How to Watch
Saturday, Sep 17, 3:00 PM CST
Houston Texas, TDECU Stadium (40,000)
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- The University of Houston was founded in 1927 and is the 3rd largest university in Texas
- Famous alumn include Fred Couples, Tom DeLay and Lizzo
- The city of Houston is also known as Bayou City
