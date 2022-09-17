The Daily Mauling: 9.17.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

4-7-8 breathing: How to use the technique for sleep or anxiety | CNN

The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath for seven counts and exhaling for eight counts, said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, via email.

Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can't change athletic conferences without prior approval | KUsports.com Mobile

Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.

Three years after arriving at KU, Quentin Skinner and Jalon Daniels’ connection yielding on-field results

The paths of KU football quarterback Jalon Daniels and wide receiver Quentin Skinner have taken different routes. Daniels, a three-star prospect out of high school in the class of 2019 with mutliple FBS scholarship offers while Skinner received little to no attention, didn’t have a ranking and only received scholarship offers from Division II schools. And any offers he did get wanted him to play as a defensive back. Both eventually committed to KU with Daniels on scholarship and Skinner as a wide receiver walk-on.

Eraser Dust

The Former Pro Skater to Bandcamp Pipeline: A Listener’s Guide | Bandcamp Daily

Here’s a guide to the work of three former pro skaters who’ve since pivoted to music, from Tommy Guerrero’s instrumental jazz-funk jams to Duane Pitre’s esoteric drone compositions.

Fifth Circuit rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation : NPR

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.

Birds of Prey Festival soars into Kalispell this weekend | KECI

The 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell on Saturday.

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph on Highway 82 from Somers to Bigfork | KECI

The Montana Transportation Commission have approved a speed limit reduction to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Somers and Bigfork.

What you need to know about the new edit and unsend options for iMessage | CNN Business

For anyone prone to typos, sending messages to the wrong person or firing off thoughts they may later regret, there’s now some hope. Apple has delivered on two of its most requested features: the ability to edit and unsend iMessages.

The Mars Rover Just Caught a Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

“On Earth, when conditions are just right, ice crystals in the atmosphere can warp sunlight to create the appearance of a bright spot on either side of the sun, or of a halo ringing it,” Space.com explains. Astronomers long believed that the optical phenomenon could happen on other plants. But in a decade of exploring, this was never captured.

Justice Department Appeals Parts of Judge’s Ruling on Documents Seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago - WSJ

The Justice Department late Friday asked a federal appeals court to allow prosecutors to resume examining the roughly 100 documents marked classified that were recovered in the extraordinary search last month of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and to bar a special master from reviewing them.

Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry over cancellations due to the queen’s funeral

“When I was called and told all appointments that day are cancelled, I got off the phone and cried,” Dan O’Brien, who is eight months pregnant, told NBC News via Twitter on Thursday.

Farmers are getting billions for climate change. Their votes still may not shift : NPR

"It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."