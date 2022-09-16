Soccer Mauled by FAU, 2-1

The Jayhawks traveled to Boca Raton to take on the FAU Owls. Both teams score first-half goals. The sisters Childers teamed up for a goal in the 24th minute for the Jayhawks. Super-senior Rylan scored her third goal of the season on an assist from sophomore Raena. The Owls evened the match at one in the 30th minute on a goal by Gi Krstec. The match remained level at one until the 90th minute when FAU’s Bri Austin knocked home the winner. The Jayhawks move to 6-3 on the season with the loss.

KU will remain in Florida for their next match. They travel to Tampa to play UCF on Sunday. The match starts at 12 pm central time and can be seen on ESPN+.