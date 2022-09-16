Notebook: Kansas Travels to Houston

The Rock Chalkboard

ESPN FPI predicts every Week 3 game

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and we have another loaded slate of games on tap for the upcoming weekend. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at how every Week 2 matchup is expected to play out, according to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), a predictive computer model that makes projections for every game.

Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up

Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.

'Strength in numbers': Kansas football wide receivers stepping up early in 2022

Andy Kotelnicki foreshadowed what was to come all the way back in March. The first time KU football’s offensive coordinator met with the media in 2022, he was asked countless questions. The topics ranged from the quarterbacks with Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean, to the new-look running back room, to the depth at tight end and the returning players along the offensive line.

Everything Houston's coaches said about Kansas football this week

KU football is set for its second-straight road trip this week as the program travels south to take on Houston. The Jayhawks will be looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2009 and build momentum after a 55-42 win over West Virginia on the road. Houston, on the other hand, will enter Saturday’s contest off the back of a 33-30 double-overtime loss to Texas Tech on the road. The Cougars now sit at 1-1 after the first two weeks of the season.

Eraser Dust

Who is Judge Raymond Dearie, the Mar-a-Lago search special master? : NPR

Dearie, 78, a former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York, was one of the special master candidates suggested by Trump whom the Justice Department did not object to.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida governor say they were misled | Reuters

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said on Thursday they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida's Republican governor to send them there from Texas.

Biden touts terms of union deal to avoid railroad strike: live updates

The terms of the deal include:

Voluntary assigned days off and one additional paid day off (Unions had sought 15 paid sick days. Currently, rail freight workers don't have any sick days)

Guaranteed time away for medical visits;

No disruptions to current health care plans;

An immediate wage increase of 14% and 24% over the next five years;

Annual lump sum bonuses of $5,000.

Robbie Williams hails Noel Gallagher a "great comedic writer" of insults

Williams had a long-running feud with Oasis that started when Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That” and also saw Williams challenge Liam Gallagher to a televised boxing match with a £100,000 prize at the 2000 BRIT Awards.

Bigfork Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty - Flathead Beacon

A 49-year-old Bigfork man charged with fatally injuring a motorcyclist on Sept. 2 following a vehicle collision north of Somers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Flathead County reports first rabid bat of 2022

A bat that had human contact recently tested positive for rabies in Flathead County.

A community call to support a faithful friend | Daily Inter Lake

Jeff Arcel — musician, artist and entrepreneur — is well known for his love of community, and particularly for Whitefish. His creativity and generosity are part of the fabric of the small town he has lived in most of his life — where he built his own home, raised his family and left his indelible mark.