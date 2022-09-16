Big 12 Football Picks Week 3 - 9.16.2022

Last Week: 5-5

Overall: 11-8-1

Texas State @ Baylor (-30) Sat. 11:00 FS1 Baylor 48-12

Texas State lost to Nevada and beat FIU. Baylor is coming off an overtime loss to BYU. This is a neck crack game. They will feel all is loose and happy at the end of this game.

Oklahoma (-11) @ Nebraksa Sat. 11:00 FOX OU 38-18

Will the firing of Scott Frost right the ship in Lincoln in one week? No way. Getting rid of only one man and with only one week to change where the ship has been headed for a decade is too much to ask. The Huskers lose, and the Sooners’ will head home with a comfortable win.

Townson @ West Virginia (NL) Sat. 12:00 ESPN+ WVU 48-9

West Virginia takes out the frustration of the first two weeks on Townson this weekend. Towson is 2-0 with victories over Bucknell and Morgan State. This week they step up the level of competition and will not keep up with the Mountaineers.

Ohio @ Iowa St. (-18.5) Sat. 1:00 ESPN+ Iowa St. 38-17

Iowa State won a low-scoring affair against instate rival Iowa last week and has a much easier time this week. Ohio lost big to Penn St. and had a narrow win over FAU. This week is another paycheck loss for Ohio.

Tulane @ Kansas State (-14) Sat. 2:00 ESPN+ K-State 42-17

The Wildcats pulled away from a Mizzou team without a quarterback last week. They meet a Tulane team putting up a lot of points against UMass and Alcon St. The Tulane defense has only given up 10 points total in the first two weeks. K-State has shown a knack for winning games comfortably so far this season and it will continue this weekend.

Kansas (-8.5) @ Houston Sat 3:00 ESPNU Kansas 44-38

I will ride the Jayhawks at least until they lose outright. Similar to last week, KU should cover so why not take them to win? The KU offense has shown no signs of slowing down. The defense has to get better right? Even if marginally, they have to be. The Cougars may be a better team than West Virginia, but looking at the results on the field that would be tough to prove. Like West Virginia, they have played two tight games against a similar level of competition. Unlike the Mountaineers, the Cougars were fortunate to win one of the games. This is another game the Jayhawks can win outright.

Texas Tech (+10) @ NC State Sat 6:00 ESPN2 TTU 34-30

The Wolfpack won last week in blowout fashion, but in week 1 they barely got past East Carolina on the road. How does their performance so far this season support being favored by 10 over Texas Tech? This is at worst just a cover by the Red Raiders, and I think they win outright.

Arkansas - Pine Bluff @ OSU (NL) Sat. 6:00 ESPN+ OSU 63-13

Unless the Cowboys forget where the stadium is, they win this game. By how much do they win? A lot. Whatever the line ends up being Oklahoma State will cover.

USTA @ Texas (-12.5) Sat 7:00 LGHN Texas 33-20

After the letdown of losing late to #1 Alabama in front of the entire country, the Longhorns get to play UTSA in front of no one on the Longhorn Network. UTSA lost a tough game to Houston in triple overtime week 1 and beat Army in single overtime week 2. It will be hard to prove this game actually took place so it is the perfect time for the Longhorns to play their best. No overtime this week, Texas covers against the Roadrunners.