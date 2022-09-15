Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Houston

The Rock Chalkboard

“Statistics lie and liars use statistics,” Leipold said. “And you can skew these things to look a lot of ways you want. But for us to have that type of production and scoring, yeah I’m excited.”

Keeping Jalon Clean: How KU's offense has kept opponents from sacking QB Jalon Daniels through 2 games | KUsports.com Mobile

In football, with both sacks and turnovers, there often is plenty of blame to go around when a breakdown occurs. On Wednesday, after Kotelnicki showed he was willing to knock on wood on in hopes of keeping the streak alive, he also offered a theory behind why KU's offensive line has had so much success keeping QB Jalon Daniels clean.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska | KUsports.com Mobile

Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had seen the lists or had any had any reaction to them, Leipold smiled, shook his head briefly and said, “No. I’m focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston, but appreciate you asking.”

Kansas Is the Best Basketball Team in the Country — for Now

And then there are the Kansas Jayhawks, who have flown above it all. They defeated UC-Davis by 38 in the 1-against-16 game, the second-biggest margin of any first-round victory, which set them up for a game against 9-seed Michigan State. We’re continually told that Tom Izzo always gets his team to play at their best — except, um, that one time — and the Jayhawks easily dispatched the Spartans, 90–70.

Eraser Dust

Tentative Deal to Avoid Rail Strike Is Reached, Biden Announces - The New York Times

President Biden announced the agreement after negotiations brokered by the labor secretary lasted deep into the night.

Dozens of migrants arrive on Martha's Vineyard via charter flights

The group of approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, were brought to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where they were given snacks and shelter. They were being cared for Wednesday night by two shelters in Edgartown.

Artist Recreates The Simpsons Characters Realistically Using AI, And The Results Look Cursed (30 Pics) | Bored Panda

In it, he uses artificial intelligence to generate real-life versions of the beloved characters, and they look eerily familiar. As in, someone who at the same time could and could not be your neighbor. Continue scrolling and meet the bunch.

Watch: Royal Guard Collapses, Faceplants in Front of Queen’s Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.

Judge orders Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist to pay $150,000 to his family | CNN

Porter ruled Lewis would receive five years’ probation, serve 200 hours of community service and pay $150,000 in restitution, plus more than $4,000 in civil penalties. The deferred judgment means this may be expunged from Lewis’ record.

Columbia Falls passes emergency bear law | Daily Inter Lake

The Columbia Falls City Council passed an emergency ordinance Sept. 6 that requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees, from bears and other wildlife.

Summer Figures - Flathead Beacon

Numbers from both Glacier National Park and Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) back this up. The park reported last week that it welcomed 722,076 visitors in July, down 9.4% from the same month last year. Overall yearly visitation is down about the same. GPIA has also seen its numbers dip a bit. In July, there were 64,526 total enplanements, compared to 72,683 during the same month in 2021. Discount airliner JetBlue, which was offering direct routes to New York City, is no longer servicing the airport. And another discounter, Frontier Airlines, ended its season early.

Road maintenance to close 1st Avenue between 5th Street west, 6th Street west in Kalispell | KECI

Kalispell City Government Public Works Department announced 1st Avenue between 5th Street west and 6th Street west will be closed on Thursday.

Nick Cannon Welcomes Ninth Child, His First With Model Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, his first with model Lanisha Cole.

The Search for Intelligent Life Is About to Get a Lot More Interesting - The New York Times

There are an estimated 100 billion galaxies in the universe, home to an unimaginable abundance of planets. And now there are new ways to spot signs of life on them.

