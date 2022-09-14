Notebook: Kansas Mauls Boot Camp

The Rock Chalkboard

Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had seen the lists or had any had any reaction to them, Leipold smiled, shook his head briefly and said, “No. I’m focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston, but appreciate you asking.”

Kansas basketball boot camp officially under way for the 2022-23 Jayhawks | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

Each year, boot camp marks the unofficial beginning of another college hoops season at Kansas. The next key date is about a month away, with the defending national champions hosting their first official practice in early October, followed by the annual Late Night in The Phog on Oct. 14.

Eraser Dust

What I think Lindsey Graham is up to with his 15-week abortion ban - CNNPolitics

The alternate analysis of Graham's move is that he deeply believes abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy must be banned and that his side has to be on the record on it. Period. But while Graham may well believe that, he is far too savvy to simply roll out this plan less than two months before an election without considering the political consequences of doing so.

Package Explosion at Northeastern University Under Investigation – NBC Boston

Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed

Davidson’s selection of a Dickies jacket and pants was definitely a choice because it seemed to troll the same outfit Kanye wore at the Met Gala in 2019 when his date was… you guessed it, Kim. There seems to be no love lost between the two men, who bickered privately via text, and again, publicly, when Kanye took the beef to his social media pages calling Pete, “Skete.” It’s immature and childish, but it’s hard not to laugh at Davidson’s level of petty — he knew fans would notice.

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

A Connecticut jury began hearing arguments Tuesday in the trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to decide how much money he should pay the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the December 2012 attack.

King Charles will not pay tax on inheritance from the Queen | King Charles III | The Guardian

King Charles will not pay tax on the fortune he has inherited from the late Queen, although he has volunteered to follow his mother’s lead in paying income tax.

GoldenEye 007 remaster has been announced for Xbox, but there's a catch | Windows Central

Following months of speculation, rumors, and a leaked achievements list, today Rare has finally confirmed the arrival of a GoldenEye 007 remaster. Today's Nintendo Direct showcased an official trailer for the long-anticipated release, followed by a tweet from Xbox studio Rare confirming the game will also come to Xbox Game Pass. However, the tweet does not mention that the Xbox edition will be not receiving online multiplayer, which has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the official cover art for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | GoNintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Switch May 12th, 2023, which seems both very close and too far away. At least today we got a new trailer for the game, but following that, Nintendo has also shared the official box art.