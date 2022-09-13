Notebook: Duke Kickoff Time Set

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football team's offense among nation's best through 2 games, but tougher challenges await

Get this only six teams in the entire NCAA have scored more points than Kansas through two games — FCS schools Arkansas-Pine Bluff (124) and Incarnate Word (119); Division II schools Virginia Union (122) and Saginaw Valley (112); and DIII programs Grove City (118) and Union College (118).

Kickoff for Kansas football vs. Duke on Sept. 24 set for 11 a.m. on FS1

After traveling to Houston this weekend for a Week 3 clash with the Cougars at 3 p.m. on Saturday, KU will return home the following weekend to play host to Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Eraser Dust

Over 30 Trump associates subpoenaed by grand jury over alleged efforts to influence 2020 election results - CBS News

The subpoenas, many of which were issued last week, mark a significant escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into origins of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other alleged attempts to stop the transfer of power to then-President-elect Joe Biden. One source familiar with the case characterized the investigation as huge.

Republican governors ask Joe Biden to ax student loan forgiveness in letter : NPR

"As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our states, but we fundamentally oppose your plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few..." the governors said in a letter dated Monday.

Alabama has a new method for its death sentences— nitrogen hypoxia. What is it? : NPR

The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting in 1999. He said he opted for nitrogen hypoxia instead of lethal injection due to a fear of needles, but corrections officers lost his paperwork.

Burger King has a plan to make you fall in love with the Whopper again | CNN Business

In the next two years, Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), is planning to invest $400 million in improving the brand — $250 million will go toward updating restaurant tech, kitchens and remodeling, and $150 million to advertising and digital products. Franchisees will also invest in improving the brand.

Critiques mount around popular annual college rankings | CNN

In the nearly four decades since the US News rankings launched in 1983, the cost of college has ballooned more than five times for those attending four-year private institutions. The average student graduates with about $30,000 in debt for the past decade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, which works out to more than half of their average starting salary.

US, Mexico to cooperate on semiconductors, electric vehicles | AP News

Mexico and the United States plan to take advantage of the Biden administration’s massive investment in semiconductor production to push the integration of their supply chains and cooperate on expanding the production of electric vehicles through Mexico’s nationalized lithium industry, officials from both countries said Monday

Ketamine shown to curb suicidal thoughts in new research - The Washington Post

Throughout his 15-year battle with depression, Anthony, 52, could barely get out of bed. He kept empty liter-size soda bottles nearby for when he couldn’t get to the bathroom. Showering and walking out the front door was a feat. He wouldn’t have thought to amuse himself with a tune.

Wildfire east of Bigfork burning over 1,000 acres

The lightning-sparked Margaret Fire is burning 13 miles east of Bigfork on the ridge north of Margaret Lake in steep and rocky terrain.

Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce retires "Lucky" the cop | KECI

A 14-year veteran of the Lakeside-Somers community will retire by the end of the month.

“Lucky” the cop started serving the community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser.

The papier-mâché public servant has helped slow vehicles down on Highway 93 in the small lakefront community. (ed note - RIP lucky)

Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision - Flathead Beacon

“We believe that as much as the community needs anything at this time, it’s quality, affordable housing,” Glen Edwards, vice president of Montarise Developments, said. “In a rapidly growing community like the Flathead County, there are a variety of interests that need to be expressed and it is a considerable challenge to balance those of the existing community while also recognizing the need for new families who come and contribute their talents.”

John Oliver Insults The Hell Out Of Queen Elizabeth And Just, Wow | HuffPost Entertainment

Said Oliver: “Look, I’m just gonna say this, and you may not like it, but it doesn’t make it any less true: The nicest thing the queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister. Because for at least a week, she’s not going to get justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”

Russell Wilson’s Return to Seattle Ends in Loss - The New York Times

Wilson connected on big passing plays in his return to the city he led to a Super Bowl title, but a missed field-goal attempt in the final minute denied his Denver Broncos a victory.

Detailed Images of Orion Nebula Captured by James Webb Telescope

The images, released on Monday by a team of international researchers, resulted from a collaboration between more than 100 scientists across 18 countries, Agence France-Presse reported. Situated in the Orion constellation, the Orion Nebula shares a similar environment to that in which our solar system was formed over 4.5 billion years ago.