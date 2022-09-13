View from the Recliner: West Virginia

Unlike last week, I have no traffic issues on the way to the game today. Just a run to Costco for supplies and to the car wash. I go out in the middle of the Alabama-Texas game. I am back to see the ending. I find I have competing emotions as the game comes to a close. I am happy to see Texas lose, but agonize at seeing Alabama win again. After that game ends it is channel surfing time until the Jayhawks start.

As the game approaches, I start to worry that despite my optimism early in the week, KU has no chance to beat WV. I counter this negative feeling with the idea that this feeling is just that of a beaten-down KU football fan with PTSD.

What follows are my notes taken during the game with a few social media enhancements tossed in.

First Quarter:

Glad we kick off, I like getting the ball first in the second half.

That didn’t take long. I haven’t even gotten a beer yet. Down 7-0.

So pretty pic.twitter.com/aSoKAsWqSm — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022

Puni is starting at Left Guard. Did he start last week? Not sure but CMU transfer has come on strong.

Referees getting early TV time. Kevin Mar and his crew are the worst!

First punt of the season. Hope the defense is better this time.

Beer in hand and man I need it. Down 14-0 quick.

Can you win Newcomer of the week two weeks in a row, @Big12Conference?



Asking for a friend ... pic.twitter.com/GMq34QeTzH — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022

How are the “fighting John Denvers” beating us like this?!?!?!

You need 6 feet, go to Jared Casey. He is good for 8 feet.

Second Quarter:

Man, it feels like the first quarter went quick. It was done in under 40 minutes.

Touchdown Mason Fairchild!! Defense needs to step up.

Hawks on the board!



Second TD in as many weeks for @JalonDaniels6 to @fairchild_mason pic.twitter.com/Mtm3ovDEW3 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022

Uuhhhggg. Defense, you have got to do better!!!!

uh-oh was right pic.twitter.com/ijsvmcsf8A — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022

Can the offense keep up until the defense figures it out? Will they figure it out?

The quick set formation works for a nice gain. The first time that has happened in 1+ seasons.

Stay in bounds Jalon!! Ohh, can’t manage it, out at 6.

Devin TD!!!

just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/mAGXtshPwJ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022

Can the D figure it out?

Lonnie what a play. But a face mask. I guess Lonnie being held didn’t count!

Back-to-back face mask penalties!! Nothing ever goes right with this officiating crew.

As someone who follows USC closely. Hearing the dreadful ESPN+ announcing crew praise Gramah Harrell’s simple offense makes me laugh until I almost cry.

Penalties kill the defense and the Mountaineers scores again.

Don't look now, but @jtdaniels06 is dealing.



14-15 185 yards 3 TD's in the first half pic.twitter.com/csrTPfKOaj — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022

Can KU do the Patriot halftime bookend touchdown bit to catch up?

Jared Casey!!

Big play Jared Casey



Jayhawks driving again with under a minute left in the half! pic.twitter.com/TfVsOxy7CJ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022

Devin again for TD. Jayhawks get the first bookend score.

this guy @Dev_Neal23 man glad he's on our team pic.twitter.com/b31xByQChj — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022

My son is home from work, and the debate about dinner begins. I can’t eat, and after the game, I cannot recall what the dinner decision was.

Halftime:

Pitt loses in OT. Apparently, Kedon Slovis was dumped on his head in the second quarter and Pitt has spiraled down from there. Ouch.

#Pitt QB Kedon Slovis out with an undisclosed injury. This was his final snap and he seems to land hard on his head/shoulder. pic.twitter.com/aaVy336GpX — Shawn Spencer (@Spencer_NFL) September 10, 2022

USC-Stanford starts and USC scores quick after an interception, good start there.

Third Quarter:

Can the Hawks get the TD coming out of halftime?

Big 3rd down.

Got the first down.

Did Skinner drop that pass? Snap the ball!!!

Touchdown Hishaw.

HISHAW PUNCHES IT IN



All tied up at 28!!! pic.twitter.com/ZSYfq0pCHm — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022

They got the bookends for the tie, we are back in this.

I really hate the KU commercial with the Rock Calk chat. As my kids put it “It is very cringe”

Can the D hold on 3rd down? Nope.

At least WV is not going right down the field.

Finally, the defense gets a hold on 3rd down, and WV is punting!!

My attention is split at the moment. USC game is on the iPad and I am getting notifications for it on my phone while I watch KU on the TV.

Muffed punt, and we get a break and a turnover!!!

I understand why WV is upset, isn’t there a penalty for getting too close to the punt returner? Skinner just missed him.

USC 14-0.

Hishaw No!!!!!! Yes!!!!!! Disaster avoided.

Devin TD!!!!!!!!!!

break tackle rating pic.twitter.com/kwFFsUst0S — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022

And we get to the 4th with the lead. Yes.

Can KU get another victory? A road, conference win nonetheless.

Fourth Quarter:

Can the defense continue to slow down WV?

Oh. That should have been an interception.

WV receiver plays DB. Defense holds for FG.

The defense is not great, but they are slowing the Mountaineers down some now.

Touchdown now probably wins the game.

Woooooo!!! Hishaw TD!!!! Does that win it? Almost 11:00 minutes left.

CAN'T. BE. STOPPED.



Hawks up 42-31 with 10 minutes to play! pic.twitter.com/i6uxXoRR9o — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022

Yes. Penalty forces FG.

I can no longer sit still.

Come on Hawks. Don’t choke now.

Stanford scores. USC 28-14.

Do you go for it on 4th? The family votes ‘yes’.

We punt and need a stop for the win.

Tip ball completion, uhhhgg!!!!

Damn it. The game is tied.

Curiously the above clip is the last from @WVUFootball for the night.

Overtime:

Yikes. We didn’t need this. I am not sure how we win this in overtime with a defense that is having a lot of trouble stopping WV.

My wife can’t watch it. She leaves the room.

Too nervous, and not taking many notes at the moment.

Roughing Mountaineers, thank you!

Quinten Skinner TD. At least we force WV to make a decision when they score

Not a bad time for your first career TD #RockChalk x @qskin_10 pic.twitter.com/EwtL13xdqf — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022

Totally lost track of USC but they are at halftime.

Did we win?!?!?! NO!!!!!!! Reversed, his arm was going forward, but only because we hit him, not because he was intending to throw it.

Jacobee!!!!!!!!!!! Winner. A lot of yelling, screaming, and jumping up and down in my house, mainly from me.

I was a big Titanic fan when it came out, I must admit. So the above makes me laugh.

Turn up the noise pic.twitter.com/e7hCX6ABXo — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022

Post-game:

Faithful KU football fan, my eldest daughter’s parting thought on the game, “Country roads can take us home tonight”.

I did not know Jacobee Bryant is going by Cobee, and Hanni drops the “Hawk Mamba” nickname in his call of the final play.

And here’s the call from @BHanni in all of its glory



Rock Chalk Jayhawk!pic.twitter.com/JXlFIf1Nvz — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 11, 2022

Houston looking beatable, maybe we can cover the over on the season win total next week.

2-0 overall, 1-0 in the conference and first place, let’s enjoy it while it lasts

Now on to the USC-Stanford game.

Is Nebraska gonna lose to Georgia Southern?

Full game highlights: