View from the Recliner: West Virginia

Unlike last week, I have no traffic issues on the way to the game today. Just a run to Costco for supplies and to the car wash. I go out in the middle of the Alabama-Texas game. I am back to see the ending. I find I have competing emotions as the game comes to a close. I am happy to see Texas lose, but agonize at seeing Alabama win again. After that game ends it is channel surfing time until the Jayhawks start.
As the game approaches, I start to worry that despite my optimism early in the week, KU has no chance to beat WV. I counter this negative feeling with the idea that this feeling is just that of a beaten-down KU football fan with PTSD.
What follows are my notes taken during the game with a few social media enhancements tossed in.
First Quarter:
- Glad we kick off, I like getting the ball first in the second half.
- That didn’t take long. I haven’t even gotten a beer yet. Down 7-0.
So pretty pic.twitter.com/aSoKAsWqSm— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022
- Puni is starting at Left Guard. Did he start last week? Not sure but CMU transfer has come on strong.
- Referees getting early TV time. Kevin Mar and his crew are the worst!
- First punt of the season. Hope the defense is better this time.
- Beer in hand and man I need it. Down 14-0 quick.
Can you win Newcomer of the week two weeks in a row, @Big12Conference?— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022
Asking for a friend ... pic.twitter.com/GMq34QeTzH
- How are the “fighting John Denvers” beating us like this?!?!?!
- You need 6 feet, go to Jared Casey. He is good for 8 feet.
Second Quarter:
- Man, it feels like the first quarter went quick. It was done in under 40 minutes.
- Touchdown Mason Fairchild!! Defense needs to step up.
Hawks on the board!— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022
Second TD in as many weeks for @JalonDaniels6 to @fairchild_mason pic.twitter.com/Mtm3ovDEW3
- Uuhhhggg. Defense, you have got to do better!!!!
uh-oh was right pic.twitter.com/ijsvmcsf8A— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022
- Can the offense keep up until the defense figures it out? Will they figure it out?
- The quick set formation works for a nice gain. The first time that has happened in 1+ seasons.
- Stay in bounds Jalon!! Ohh, can’t manage it, out at 6.
- Devin TD!!!
just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/mAGXtshPwJ— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022
- Can the D figure it out?
- Lonnie what a play. But a face mask. I guess Lonnie being held didn’t count!
- Back-to-back face mask penalties!! Nothing ever goes right with this officiating crew.
- As someone who follows USC closely. Hearing the dreadful ESPN+ announcing crew praise Gramah Harrell’s simple offense makes me laugh until I almost cry.
- Penalties kill the defense and the Mountaineers scores again.
Don't look now, but @jtdaniels06 is dealing.— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 10, 2022
14-15 185 yards 3 TD's in the first half pic.twitter.com/csrTPfKOaj
- Can KU do the Patriot halftime bookend touchdown bit to catch up?
- Jared Casey!!
Big play Jared Casey— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022
Jayhawks driving again with under a minute left in the half! pic.twitter.com/TfVsOxy7CJ
- Devin again for TD. Jayhawks get the first bookend score.
this guy @Dev_Neal23 man glad he's on our team pic.twitter.com/b31xByQChj— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 10, 2022
- My son is home from work, and the debate about dinner begins. I can’t eat, and after the game, I cannot recall what the dinner decision was.
Halftime:
- Pitt loses in OT. Apparently, Kedon Slovis was dumped on his head in the second quarter and Pitt has spiraled down from there. Ouch.
#Pitt QB Kedon Slovis out with an undisclosed injury. This was his final snap and he seems to land hard on his head/shoulder. pic.twitter.com/aaVy336GpX— Shawn Spencer (@Spencer_NFL) September 10, 2022
- USC-Stanford starts and USC scores quick after an interception, good start there.
Third Quarter:
- Can the Hawks get the TD coming out of halftime?
- Big 3rd down.
- Got the first down.
- Did Skinner drop that pass? Snap the ball!!!
- Touchdown Hishaw.
HISHAW PUNCHES IT IN— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022
All tied up at 28!!! pic.twitter.com/ZSYfq0pCHm
- They got the bookends for the tie, we are back in this.
- I really hate the KU commercial with the Rock Calk chat. As my kids put it “It is very cringe”
- Can the D hold on 3rd down? Nope.
- At least WV is not going right down the field.
- Finally, the defense gets a hold on 3rd down, and WV is punting!!
- My attention is split at the moment. USC game is on the iPad and I am getting notifications for it on my phone while I watch KU on the TV.
- Muffed punt, and we get a break and a turnover!!!
- I understand why WV is upset, isn’t there a penalty for getting too close to the punt returner? Skinner just missed him.
- USC 14-0.
- Hishaw No!!!!!! Yes!!!!!! Disaster avoided.
- Devin TD!!!!!!!!!!
break tackle rating pic.twitter.com/kwFFsUst0S— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022
- And we get to the 4th with the lead. Yes.
- Can KU get another victory? A road, conference win nonetheless.
Fourth Quarter:
- Can the defense continue to slow down WV?
- Oh. That should have been an interception.
- WV receiver plays DB. Defense holds for FG.
- The defense is not great, but they are slowing the Mountaineers down some now.
- Touchdown now probably wins the game.
- Woooooo!!! Hishaw TD!!!! Does that win it? Almost 11:00 minutes left.
CAN'T. BE. STOPPED.— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022
Hawks up 42-31 with 10 minutes to play! pic.twitter.com/i6uxXoRR9o
- Yes. Penalty forces FG.
- I can no longer sit still.
- Come on Hawks. Don’t choke now.
- Stanford scores. USC 28-14.
- Do you go for it on 4th? The family votes ‘yes’.
- We punt and need a stop for the win.
- Tip ball completion, uhhhgg!!!!
- Damn it. The game is tied.
Pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/5eaRZuVD2F— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 11, 2022
- Curiously the above clip is the last from @WVUFootball for the night.
Overtime:
- Yikes. We didn’t need this. I am not sure how we win this in overtime with a defense that is having a lot of trouble stopping WV.
- My wife can’t watch it. She leaves the room.
Don’t Flinch, Just Play Ball!❤️ #RCJH pic.twitter.com/500EvC1ZzI— (@JalonDaniels6) September 11, 2022
- Too nervous, and not taking many notes at the moment.
- Roughing Mountaineers, thank you!
- Quinten Skinner TD. At least we force WV to make a decision when they score
Not a bad time for your first career TD #RockChalk x @qskin_10 pic.twitter.com/EwtL13xdqf— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022
- Totally lost track of USC but they are at halftime.
- Did we win?!?!?! NO!!!!!!! Reversed, his arm was going forward, but only because we hit him, not because he was intending to throw it.
- Jacobee!!!!!!!!!!! Winner. A lot of yelling, screaming, and jumping up and down in my house, mainly from me.
- I was a big Titanic fan when it came out, I must admit. So the above makes me laugh.
Turn up the noise pic.twitter.com/e7hCX6ABXo— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2022
Post-game:
- Faithful KU football fan, my eldest daughter’s parting thought on the game, “Country roads can take us home tonight”.
- I did not know Jacobee Bryant is going by Cobee, and Hanni drops the “Hawk Mamba” nickname in his call of the final play.
And here’s the call from @BHanni in all of its glory— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 11, 2022
Rock Chalk Jayhawk!pic.twitter.com/JXlFIf1Nvz
- Houston looking beatable, maybe we can cover the over on the season win total next week.
- 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the conference and first place, let’s enjoy it while it lasts
- Now on to the USC-Stanford game.
- Is Nebraska gonna lose to Georgia Southern?
Full game highlights:
