Notebook: Kansas Leads Big 12 In Football

College football betting lines: Week 3 odds released

The first two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season are officially in the books. But we have another loaded slate of games on tap for next weekend, and the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have already released the opening lines for most of the Week 3 matchups.

Kansas baseball nabs power-hitting JUCO outfielder

When he was hired to revitalize the Kansas baseball program, everyone knew new coach Dan Fitzgerald was known as a top-notch recruiter. Fitzgerald and his young staff continued to flex their recruiting muscles recently with the commitment of Johnson County Community College outfielder Cooper Combs.

KU offensive line faces physical front-seven challenge head-on, come out on top

If KU football had any chance of pulling an upset in Morgantown, the offensive line would have to make a statement with their performance. In the week leading up to the conference-opener against West Virginia, coaches and players talked extensively about the physicality and challenge the Mountaineer front seven would provide. In the previous week, the West Virginia front seven haunted a talented Pittsburgh offensive line and finished the game with 17 pressures and a 53 percent pressure rate. A tough task lay ahead.

Podcast: Reacting to KU football's upset win over West Virginia

For the first time since 2011, the Kansas football program is 2-0 to start a season. The Jayhawks made it consecutive wins on Saturday night with an 55-42 win over West Virginia in Morgantown in overtime. On this episode of the podcast, Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we react to KU's strong performance.

Cobee Bryant's pick six cements KU's best start to a season in over a decade

Cobee Bryant called his shot. And a little over 81 hours later, Bryant and KU football followed through with what they wanted, becoming the first KU team to begin a season 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with a 55-42 win over West Virginia.

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 has already gotten out of control. Upsets went wild in Week Two, and the Big 12 was involved in a major way. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photos, postgame notes from KU football's win over West Virginia

• Kansas chose tails at the opening coin toss, Kansas won the toss and deferred to the second half. West Virginia received the opening kickoff.

Eraser Dust

King Charles Arrives in Scotland As Mourners Pay Respects to the Queen: Live Updates - The New York Times

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be moved from the royal residence in Edinburgh to the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral. Earlier, King Charles III addressed Britain’s Parliament for the first time as monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II's death reignites conversations about colonial history : NPR

Others find it difficult to celebrate the queen's life — in part because they feel she should accountable for what her country did.

"We essentially have to respect her for her very long service, but as the monarch, she cannot be disentangled from colonization of South Asia," Mou Banerjee, a professor of South Asian history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told NPR.

Exclusive: 'I'm just not going to leave': New book reveals Trump vowed to stay in White House | CNN Politics

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told aides in the days following his 2020 election loss that he would remain in the White House rather than let incoming President Joe Biden take over, according to reporting provided to CNN from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, according to Haberman.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke covers Oasis song 'Wonderwall'

There’s nothing better than a little bit of gentle piss-taking in rock and roll. The emergence of Britpop and the somewhat incorrect categorisation of Radiohead landed the group alongside Blur and Oasis for a strange period of time, but they soon broke free. However, while they may have taken a new path of their own making, the band weren’t able to escape a public war of words with Manchester’s prolifically outspoken brothers. While Radiohead rarely indulges in the fine art of the piss-take, when Thom Yorke decided to put his own spin on the Oasis song ‘Wonderwall’, he really broke the mould.

Biden heading to Boston to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech - The Washington Post

Today, President Biden is heading to Boston to deliver an address on his goal of cutting the U.S. death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. The speech falls on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech in which he outlined his goal to land a man on the moon. The White House is not being subtle about drawing parallels between the two initiatives: Biden will deliver his “Cancer Moonshot” speech from the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston.

‘A wakeup call’: more Republicans are softening staunch anti-abortion stance | Republicans | The Guardian

A growing number of Republicans are changing their positions on abortions since the fall of Roe v Wade as midterm elections approach in the US, signaling a softened shift from their previously staunch anti-abortion stances.

North Valley Food Bank seeks volunteers for fall fruit harvest | KECI

The North Valley Food Bank will partner with the city of Whitefish to host their annual fall fruit harvest, and organizers are seeking volunteers for the project.

Twitter calls Elon Musk's third attempt to scrap acquisition invalid ahead of key shareholder vote

Twitter said Monday that payments to a whistleblower did not breach any of its obligations under the $44 billion acquisition proposed by Elon Musk, after the billionaire sent a third letter to try to call off the deal.

