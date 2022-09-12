 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 12, 2022

How 'bout them Jayhawks!!!

By TimReddin
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Coastal Carolina at Kansas Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Looking Ahead (September 12 through September 18)

Monday:

Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational, Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Golf at UNM Dick McGuire Invitational, Albuquerque, NM

Thursday:

Soccer v Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, FL 6:00 CT, ESPN+

Volleyball v Lipscolm, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT

Friday:

Volleyball v UCF, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT

Saturday:

Football v Houston, Houston, TX 3:00 CT, ESPNU

Sunday:

Soccer v South Florida, Tampa, FL 12:00 CT, ESPN+

Looking Back (September 5 through September 11)

Monday:

Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic: T-8 finish in the season opener

Wednesday:

Volleyball v UMKC: Kansas Mauls UMKC

Thursday:

Volleyball v Witchita State: Kansas Volleyball Mauls Wichita State

Soccer v UMKC: KU Soccer Mauls UMKC 3-0

Friday:

Volleyball v UNLV: Jayhawks drop first match of the season

Saturday:

Football v West Virginia: Kansas Mauls WVU 55-42

Sunday:

Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational: Team -8 and in 6th play after Day 1

Soccer v Yale: Jayhawks improve to 6-2 with a 4-1 win

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...