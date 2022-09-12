KU Sports Calendar for the Week of September 12, 2022

Looking Ahead (September 12 through September 18)
Monday:
Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational, Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Golf at UNM Dick McGuire Invitational, Albuquerque, NM
Thursday:
Soccer v Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, FL 6:00 CT, ESPN+
Volleyball v Lipscolm, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT
Friday:
Volleyball v UCF, Lawrence, KS 6:30 CT
Saturday:
Football v Houston, Houston, TX 3:00 CT, ESPNU
Sunday:
Soccer v South Florida, Tampa, FL 12:00 CT, ESPN+
Looking Back (September 5 through September 11)
Monday:
Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic: T-8 finish in the season opener
Wednesday:
Volleyball v UMKC: Kansas Mauls UMKC
Thursday:
Volleyball v Witchita State: Kansas Volleyball Mauls Wichita State
Soccer v UMKC: KU Soccer Mauls UMKC 3-0
Friday:
Volleyball v UNLV: Jayhawks drop first match of the season
Saturday:
Football v West Virginia: Kansas Mauls WVU 55-42
Sunday:
Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational: Team -8 and in 6th play after Day 1
Soccer v Yale: Jayhawks improve to 6-2 with a 4-1 win
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
