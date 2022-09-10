Kansas Mauls WVU 55-42

2-0! Kansas went into Morgantown and won in overtime. Cobee Bryant capped the win with an 86 yard pick 6 in overtime.

That was awesome. Make sure you watch it a couple more times before you continue. Done? Ok back to the recap.

Things looked rough in the first quarter. The KU defense could not stop WVU, especially Bryce Ford-Wheaton who proved to be a thorn in KU’s side all game.

By halftime KU closed back to a 28-21 deficit. From there, it was all KU up until a questionable punt at the end of the 4th quarter.

Kansas continues on the road with a tough Houston matchup next Saturday. We’ll have all the coverage but for now, go celebrate!