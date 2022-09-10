The Gameday Mauling: 9.10.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

ESPN FPI predicts every Week 2 game

The first full week of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and we have another loaded slate of games on tap for the upcoming weekend. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at how every Week 2 matchup is expected to play out, according to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), a predictive computer model that makes projections for every game.

KU Football QB Jalon Daniels spreading improvement attitude through whole offense

Less than a few hours after KU football’s 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech last Friday, quarterback Jalon Daniels had already moved on. While he and the rest of his teammates took their gear off, met with coaches and subsequently their respective position groups, Daniels’ attention had already shifted toward West Virginia. Preparation for the Mountaineers’ defense ensued in the hours and days to come.

By the numbers: WVU vs. Kansas

Neal Brown will play his first home game at night as the West Virginia head coach Saturday when the Mountaineers play host to Kansas in a 6 p.m. game at Mountaineer Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+'s Big 12 now, and that designation allowed WVU to pick the kickoff time. The school was supposed to play a home night game against Oklahoma in 2020, but that was postponed and later canceled.

Eraser Dust

DOJ and Trump each propose 2 special masters for Mar-a-Lago probe | CNN Politics

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over the case, earlier this week granted the former President’s request to appoint a third-party attorney, known as a special master, to independently review the materials – including more than 100 classified documents – that the FBI seized from his Florida residence and resort.

Supreme Court, for now, stops lower court ruling for LGBTQ group at Yeshiva University - The Washington Post

Yeshiva University in New York asked the justices to intervene after a state court said the school must provide the group with access to certain facilities.

California fires: Mosquito Fire forces nearly 6,000 people to evacuate

Latest updates on active fires in Northern California, including Hurricane Kay rain, evacuations, and air quality conditions from wildfire smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County and Volcanoville, and the Radford Fire and Fairview Fire near Hemet.

Noddy Holder: "Oasis introduced Slade to a new generation”

“[Laughs] The Gallaghers are the last of the great, British, sarcastic, humorous rock stars. That’s gone out of business now. They’ve taken the piss out of everybody and that’s why they’d be a great government PR couple because they don’t give a toss what they say!”

Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony - BBC News

At the council, which starts at 10:00 BST, the King will make a personal declaration about the death of the Queen and make an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland - because in Scotland there is a division of powers between church and state.

Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify. - CBS News

There are two separate rebate programs, according to the NRDC.

The HOMES Rebate Program: This provides more than $4 billion to states to help residents make their entire home more energy-efficient. The program provides rebates based on the energy savings their upgraded home will achieve. For instance, homeowners that make changes that cut their energy usage by at least 35% can get up to $4,000 in rebates. That amount is doubled for low- and middle-income households, who can get up to $8,000 in rebates.

High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act (HEEHRA): This provides rebates for low- and middle-income families to electrify their homes, such as by installing heat pumps or electric clothes dryers. The per household rebate is capped at $14,000, and households can't receive two rebates for the same upgrade. For instance, if they claim a HOMES Rebate program for a heat pump, they can't also get a rebate through the HEEHRA.

Medical Impact of Roe Reversal Goes Beyond Abortion Clinics, Doctors Say - The New York Times

State abortion bans carry narrow but sometimes vague exceptions, and years of prison time. That’s forcing doctors to think like lawyers, and hospitals to create new protocols.

New nursing education building coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL - Logan Health in Kalispell has donated land on its hospital grounds for a new Montana State University nursing education building.

D23 2022 live blog: All of the Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney news as it happens | Tom's Guide

Yes, after a long wait and plenty of buzz around who will play members of Marvel's first family (that Doctor Strange 2 cameo is probably a red herring), one of the biggest topics at hand is the already-announced Fantastic Four movie. Will the MCU X-Men reveal happen here? Or is that for Comic-Con 2023?

Aside from that, that same panel will also deliver news about upcoming Lucasfilm (read: Star Wars) and 20th Century Fox projects. We're hoping to finally see that Mandalorian season 3 trailer that leaked in poor quality online. Here, we'll also dig into other news from the weekend, as Disney and Pixar news will break at other times over the next day or two.

