 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas at West Virginia Open Game Thread

RCJH

By fizzle406
/ new
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers 5 pm CST on ESPN+

Here is a in depth breakdown of the Mountaineers

Here is how to watch the game

Its almost game time so

Rock Chalk Jayhawk!

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...