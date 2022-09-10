How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12)

West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12)

Line: WVU -13.5

Weather: 80 Degrees, Mostly Sunny

How to Watch

Saturday, September 10, 5 PM CST

Morgantown, WV Moutaineer Stadium (60,000)

TV: ESPN+, Big 12

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts