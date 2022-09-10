How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:
The Numbers
Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12)
West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12)
Line: WVU -13.5
Weather: 80 Degrees, Mostly Sunny
How to Watch
Saturday, September 10, 5 PM CST
Morgantown, WV Moutaineer Stadium (60,000)
TV: ESPN+, Big 12
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Morgantown has a population of 138,176
- Core Arboretum is a 91 acre arboretum owned by West Virginia University
- An arboretum is defined as a botanical garden
- Morgantown is the hometown of Don Knotts, Hoda Kotb, and Robert Frasure
