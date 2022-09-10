Big 12 Football Picks Week 2, 9.10.2022

Last Week: 6-3-1

Overall: 6-3-1

#1 Alabama @ Texas (+20.5) Sat. 11:00 FOX Alabama 38-18

Texas showed signs last week of being the team they hope to be. I do not think they have any hope of winning this game, but playing at home they can cover.

Missouri @ Kansas State (-7.5) Sat. 11:00 ESPN2 K-State 22-15

I am not impressed with either team, and after Adrain Martinez managed his way to 53 passing yards I do not think the Wildcats can cover, but I will take them to win the game.

Houston @ Texas Tech (-3.5) Sat. 3:00 FS1 Houston 24-20

Houston played a real team (at least they were last season) in week 1 on the road and snuck out a win. Texas Tech was at home, did not play a real team, and won easily. I guess I am not a believer in Texas Tech yet.

Iowa St (+4) @ Iowa Sat. 3:00 BTN Iowa St. 12-6

Did you watch Iowa last week? Yeesh. The only reason to pick them is they traditionally beat their rival. Iowa only managed 3 offensive points against South Dakota State, and they are favored by more than that this week. I am not buying it.

Kansas (+13.5) @ West Virginia Sat. 5:00 ESPN+ KU 31-27

So picking a game involving a team I am a fan of is always hard, I believe KU will do no worse than cover the 13.5 points. In that case, why not call for the outright win? Plus, if they are going to go over on the season win total, this is an important game to win. Sidenote, to beat West Virginia the KU defense needs to drop 8 into coverage. Go watch USC games from the last two seasons and see for yourself. It is the reason why Graham Harrell is not USC’s offensive Coordinator and is West Virginia’s OC.

Kent State @ #7 Oklahoma (-33) Sat 6:00 ESPN+ OU 52-16

I know nothing about Kent State, but I expect OU to do better than a push this week.

Arizona State @ #11 OSU (-11.5) Sat 6:30 ESPN2 OSU 41-24

The Cowboys crushed the bettors last week by allowing Central Michigan to get the backdoor cover. I do not think that happens this week. ASU will be awful this season, and they start proving it this week.

Tarleton @ TCU (NL) Sat. 7:00 ESPN+ TCU 48-7

Tarleton State? At least I recognize Kent State. There was no line when I made my pick. I suspect the line will be about 40, so I will take the Horned Frogs to cover that number.

#9 Baylor (+3) @ #21 BYU Sat 9:15 ESPN Baylor 24-23

Is the spread for this game telling me this game would be a pick’em on a neutral site? I don’t think it would be. Despite BYU’s recent success, I think Baylor is the better team even on the road.