KU Soccer Mauls Purdue

After a back and forth series for most of the game, Lexi Watts scored the game winner over Purdue with less than 3 minutes left. Freshman goalkeeper Melania Pasar recorded the shut out with several stops in Rock Chalk Park Thursday evening. Kansas improves to 4-1 on the year and travels to Columbia for a showdown with Missouri on Sunday September 4th at 1 pm.
Check out the winning goal below:
A look at the game-winning goal from Lexi Watts and the assist by Shira Elinav!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/sfZMgActmD— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) September 2, 2022
Loading comments...