KU Soccer Mauls Purdue

Kansas nabs their 4th straight win

By fizzle406
/ new
After a back and forth series for most of the game, Lexi Watts scored the game winner over Purdue with less than 3 minutes left. Freshman goalkeeper Melania Pasar recorded the shut out with several stops in Rock Chalk Park Thursday evening. Kansas improves to 4-1 on the year and travels to Columbia for a showdown with Missouri on Sunday September 4th at 1 pm.

Check out the winning goal below:

