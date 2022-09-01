KU Soccer Mauls Purdue

After a back and forth series for most of the game, Lexi Watts scored the game winner over Purdue with less than 3 minutes left. Freshman goalkeeper Melania Pasar recorded the shut out with several stops in Rock Chalk Park Thursday evening. Kansas improves to 4-1 on the year and travels to Columbia for a showdown with Missouri on Sunday September 4th at 1 pm.

Check out the winning goal below: