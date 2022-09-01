Big 12 Football Picks Week 1, 9.01.2022

West Virginia (+7.5) @ #17 Pitt Thus. 6:00 ESPN Pitt 34-27

Pitt has the home field and former USC quarterback Kendon Slovis who is definitely not Kenny Pickett. West Virginia has to be better on offense with their new and simplified attack and former USC quarterback JT Daniels. I am not sure Pitt is even the better team.

Central Michigan @ #12 OSU(-21) Thurs. 6:00 FS1 OSU 45-17

On an unusually cool September day in Stillwater, I will take the Cowboys. Why? Because I know next to nothing about the Chippewas except KU beat them 4 years ago 31-7 in that game Pooka Williams had 125 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

TCU (-13.5) @ Colorado Fri 9:00 ESPN TCU 35-18

The Buffalos were bad last season and they will continue to be this season. They lost several of their best players to the transfer portal including WR Brandon Rice and DB Christian Gonzolez and eventually to PAC-12 rivals. TCU will win easily, even if they play three quarterbacks.

Tennessee Tech @ KU (+30) Fri 7:00 ESPN+ KU 47-15

Not much to say except the Jayhawks will cover. Tennessee Tech is a middling to bad team in a bad FCS conference. I think the Hawks will cover, and if they don’t it bodes ill for the rest of the season.

SE Missouri @ Iowa St. (NL) Sat. 1:00 ESPN+ Iowa St 32-16

I haven’t seen a line on this game, but I see Iowa St. winning comfortably, but not by a huge margin. I think they will struggle a bit while new contributors get comfortable with their new roles.

UTEP @ #9 Oklahoma (-32) Sat 2:30 Fox OU 38-10

I am not buying the new look Sooners as a name your number team until I see them do it consistently under Bent Venables. OU wins easily, but UTEP keeps just under the number.

South Dakota @ K-State (NL) Sat 6:00 ESPN+ KSU 45-12

Another game without a line. The Wildcats even with Adrian Martinez new at the helm should handle Coyotes.

Albany @ #10 Baylor Sat (NL) Sat. 6:00 ESPN+ Baylor 65-10

Albany won two games last season beating New Hampshire and Morgan State. This is a name your score game and the Bears will cover any number presented to them for this game.

La-Monroe @ (-37.5) Texas Sat 7:00 Longhorn Net Texas 52-15

The Warhawks were not a great team last season but they gave LSU and top-25 Louisiana trouble late last season. Texas will win, but cover? I am not so sure.

Murray St. @ Texas Tech (NL) Sat 7:00 ESPN+ Tech 36-10

Last season the Racers were worse than SEMO (Iowa State’s week 1 opponent) and better than Tennesse Tech (KU’s week 1 opponent). This is a win for Tech, but by how many? Around four touchdowns I think is about right. The Red Raiders are playing under a new regime for the first time and it may take some time to get things running smoothly.