Notebook: A Look At Football Camp as the Season Looms

Inside the making of KU football's Top-25 transfer class

Lance Leipold still remembers the time he realized Kansas football was going to need to pursue every avenue possible to improve the roster. And over the course of 250 days — the time in between KU’s season finale in 2021 and the day transfer Lorenzo McCaskill arrived in Lawrence last week — Leipold and his staff did just that, as the KU program looks to take a step forward and field a more competitive product in 2022.

WATCH: Jonathan Wallace, Ky Thomas and Devin Neal break down deep RB room

The KU football running backs room is arguably the deepest and overall most talent-laden position room on the roster. KU has three former four-star recruits in the room such as Devin Neal, Ky Thomas and Sevion Morrison in addition to players like Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Torry Locklin who have both produced at the Big 12 level during their times in Lawrence. On Sunday, running backs coach Jonathan Wallace met with the media to discuss his position group. Click the video above to see what Wallace had to say about his group.

26 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the Cornerbacks - Blue Wings Rising

Each week, we will take a deep dive into one of the 10 main position groups, highlighting the key players to watch and giving you an idea of what to expect from the position this year. This week, we continue moving backwards in the defense. Today, we look at the cornerbacks.

