10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 2

Kenny Logan

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 210

Hometown: Saint Augustine, FL

High School: Pedro Menendez High School

247Sports High School ranking: 3-star (2019)

- No. 722 nationally

- No. 40 Athlete

- No. 88 in the state of Florida

Overview:

Kenny held offers from well over 20 schools, including Ole Miss, Auburn, and Miami (FL). He took official visits to Connecticut, South Florida, and KU. Kenny played in 12 games his first year, primarily as a kick and punt returner. He did contribute 14 total tackles, including 11 solo tackles. As a sophomore, he started 8 of the nine games the Jayhawks played. He led the Jayhawks in total tackles with 58, including 40 solo tackles. On special teams, he continued to contribute as a kick returner, the highlight of which was a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Iowa State. As a junior, Kenny had 113 total tackles leading the Big 12 and most by a safety in the NCAA. He was voted to the AP All-Big 12 first team, while Pro Football Focus and the Coaches voted him second-team All-Big 12.

Why 2?

One thing that was never in doubt once Logan said he was coming back for his senior year is he is the leader of the defense. He is the only defensive back on the roster who you know the coaches have not just penciled in, but written him in thick black sharpie ink as one starter at safety. He is also the veteran on the team with the most proven ability at any position on defense. His talent is already getting acknowledgment as he has been named to several preseason All-Big first 12 teams and named to several watch lists for post-season awards. Add in the massive remaking of the linebacker and defensive back rooms, and Kenny is really the only “been there, done that” guy on the entire team. He is being looked to by the coaches and his teammates to be the vocal leader on the defense for the upcoming season. He is the leader of the defense and arguably the leader of the whole team. If Kenny were to be lost from the defensive backfield, it would leave a massive hole at the position and in the leadership of the defensive unit.

