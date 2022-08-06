The Weekend Mauling: 8.6.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

His AAU coach Elvert “Kool-Aid” Perry recently told Shay Wildeboor of JayhawkSlant.com that Evans was planning to attend KU’s annual season kickoff event. He also noted that KU has offered a scholarship to the 7-foot-1, 210-pound center from Hillcrest High in Riverside, California, and that Evans is interested in the KU program.

Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season - CBSSports.com

With a new season drawing closer, let's take a look at the Kansas roster and try to decipher what the lineup could look like for the Jayhawks as they try to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions.

Former Kansas C David McCormack signs deal with Besiktas JK

David McCormack signed a deal with Besiktas JK in the Turkish Super League.

Eraser Dust

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $45.2 Million in Punitive Damages to Sandy Hook Parents - WSJ

Alex Jones was ordered by a jury to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, a judgment that recognizes that the popular conspiracy theorist went far beyond accepted norms in repeatedly calling the tragedy a hoax.

Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack | AP News

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan said Saturday that China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing.

Indiana passes near-total abortion ban, the first to do so post-Roe - The Washington Post

The bill, which includes exceptions for rape and incest cases, was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) soon after passing Indiana's Republican-controlled Senate.

Scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo | CNN

“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” he told his more than 91,000 followers on Sunday.

Robert Fripp Recalls What Jimi Hendrix Thought of King Crimson After Seeing Them Perform Live | Music News @ Ultimate-Guitar.Com

King Crimson arguably wrote the book on what being "progressive" meant with their genre-defining albums in the late '60s and early '70s, most notably on their 1969 debut "In the Court of the Crimson King".

Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire

The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive fire. Firefighters knocked down the flames within an hour and eventually pulled the car out of the home.

Bias Brewing to Take Over Old Kalispell Brewing Company Building - Flathead Beacon

Since its opening in 2018, Bias Brewing has delivered unique craft beers and comfort food to the city, quickly becoming a local favorite. In the past two years, the brewery has doubled its brewing production and outgrown its factory space, a testament to its popularity. (Local Note - Bias Brewing sucks)

Planned Parenthood MT restarts medication abortion for all out-of-state patients

"Planned Parenthood is now doing medication abortion for patients who are from out of state, based on continued analysis of the legal landscape," Fuller said in an interview with MTN News on Friday, August 5, 2022.

FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program - Flathead Beacon

“The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the science involved — lots of chemistry and microbiology — but then we’d be working with the 3.5-barrel brewing system a few days each week as well,” Vollmer said. “It was the best that I ever did in school.”

Twitter Obliterates Elon Musk's Excuses for Killing Buyout Deal

Back in April, Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter before he decided in July that he wanted to cancel the deal. But that’s not how it works when you’ve already made a legally binding commitment. And a new court filing from Twitter pokes hole after hole in every complaint the Tesla CEO has made about the purchase agreement.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship | CNN

“They did break up this week amicably due to distance and schedules,” the source said.

"They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama."

"The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," a source added. "They are happily co-parenting."

Even though the comedian parted ways with the reality TV star the same day as per the outlet, he “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just chilling and shooting hoops,” a production insider said.

In a way, the pair owe their relationship to some Disney magic, as it was playing Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live in October that brought them together. They shared a kiss during the sketch, and Kim would later remember how she felt a "little zing." She said on a podcast episode in April that she also took note of his "BDE action," naturally.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source continued. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”