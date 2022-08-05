Notebook: Jayhawks Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

"He's an inside linebacker, probably more of that middle linebacker spot for us, so I'm sure that's something similar to what he did (at Louisiana)," Borland said. "Kids are adaptable. He'll learn our scheme. He'll adapt, and there's things — even though it's a different alignment and things like that, a lot of it's still the same. Football is football, so I don't have any problem or any worry that he won't catch on or he won't fit in."

Regardless of role, Kansas' Jason Bean focused on 'moving in the right direction' | KUsports.com Mobile

"It kind of just goes kind of right over my head," Bean said Wednesday, roughly an hour after the conclusion of the Jayhawks' second practice. "That's nothing that I can control. You know, I'm here to once again make myself better and do anything I can to make my team better."

29 Days to Kansas Football: Jalon Daniels named starter, Lorenzo McCaskill joins team - Blue Wings Rising

We are under a month until the Kansas Jayhawks take the field in the football home opener, and that means that Fall Camp has officially begun. This means two very important things are able to happen. First, the coaching staff gets their first real chance to start putting plans into place and evaluate players before the season starts. Second, fans and media get their first opportunities to hear from the staff and players about the preparations being made for the season.

Eraser Dust

China halts military ties with U.S., sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China said Friday it would halt cooperation with the United States on areas including military relations and climate change while imposing sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as Beijing stepped up its retaliation to her Taiwan visit.

Kyrsten Sinema says she will 'move forward' on economic bill, putting Biden's agenda on the cusp of Senate approval | CNN Politics

In the statement, Sinema indicated that she won several changes to the tax provisions in the package, including removing the provision that would have tightened the carried interest loophole, which aimed to raise the taxes paid by hedge fund and private equity managers. That proposal would have raised $14 billion. She also suggested that she won changes to Democrats’ plans to pare back how companies can deduct depreciated assets from their taxes – a key demand by manufacturers that had lobbied Sinema over their concerns this week.

Does the Inflation Reduction Act violate Biden’s $400,000 tax pledge?

But some aspects of the legislation may have adverse downstream effects — a sort of indirect taxation, experts said. This “indirect” element is where opponents seem to have directed their ire.

High-School Basketball Gym Turned Home Listed for $299,000: Photos

The gym building, which used to be part of Eastern Hancock High School, sits on a 3.6-acre lot at the edge of the town and comes with half of the original basketball court, per the listing.

Russia ‘ready to discuss’ prisoner swap but will resist pressure to free Brittney Griner | Brittney Griner | The Guardian

Russia is ready to discuss a prisoner swap for imprisoned Americans, said foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, but added that the Kremlin would resist public pressure to free US basketball star Brittney Griner and others being held in Russian prisons.

State Attorney Andrew Warren condemns DeSantis suspension

The governor said he is suspending Warren for "neglect of duty." DeSantis specifically pointed to two letters that Warren signed along with prosecutors across the country who vowed not to prosecute people who "seek, provide, or support abortions" and condemned efforts to restrict gender-affirming health care.

Kalispell man allegedly threatens wife, children with gun | Daily Inter Lake

After allegedly fetching a gun from a safe in the bedroom, Archer reemerged and returned to arguing with his wife, this time pointing that gun at her. She initially told authorities she fled from the gun, but later offered a slightly different account, saying she left after he pulled the magazine and removed a bullet from the chamber, according to court documents.

Wine with a Story - Flathead Beacon

But after Xanterra took over, managers committed to adapting their food, wine, design and commerce to boost the Glacier National Park visitor’s dining experience, and this year the travel collection won two Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence for the new wine programs at Lake McDonald Lodge and Many Glacier Hotel and will be featured in the August issue of Wine Spectator.

Warner Bros. Discovery to merge HBO Max, Discovery Plus services - The Washington Post

Warner Bros. Discovery has laid out its plans for the highly competitive streaming market as it aims to hit 130 million paying subscribers by 2025.

Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers | AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.

