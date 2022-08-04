Notebook: #kufball Ready For Season

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football coaches, players enjoying smoother start to 2022 training camp

When KU football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki stepped up to the podium on Wednesday following KU’s second training camp practice, he still had his voice. That wasn’t the case when he was in this situation last year, as he recalled.

Go behind the scenes at KU football preseason camp practice with defensive players

KU football’s preseason camp started on Tuesday as the team gets ready for the 2022 season. Entering the season, KU returns most of its production on the defensive side of the ball. Per Bill Connelly’s returning production rankings in February, KU returns 89 percent of its production on defense, which ranks No. 3 overall nationally. Those numbers will be slightly different after some spring attrition but KU still ranks in the top 10 in total retiring production.

30 Days Until Kansas Jayhawks Football: BWR Q&A With Brandon McAnderson, Pt. 2 - Blue Wings Rising

KD: Can you confirm that it was your four-touchdown performance against Nebraska in that 76-39 win that made the Huskers want to leave the Big 12?

BM: [laughs] Well, I mean, I bet Bill Callahan had a lot to do with that. You know, the funny part about that game that I always come back to is that they played Texas the week before they played us. And that was Mack Brown Texas and Mack Brown Texas was like, “We're Texas and we're going to do what we want to do. We're going to play the same way, every game, you have to stop us.” They did not make adjustments.

