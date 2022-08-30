Notebook: Kansas Ready for Season Kickoff

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas' Trevor Wilson remains suspended indefinitely; Tanaka Scott to miss 1 game | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Monday that wide receiver Trevor Wilson will remain suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon last week.

Kansas wideout Doug Emilien ready for fresh start, big role | KUsports.com Mobile

The first thing you notice about new Kansas wide receiver Doug Emilien when you meet him are his hands.

You might think it would be his hair or the South Florida swagger or even his accent and sincere smile.

But it’s his hands. And a simple handshake upon introduction is all it takes for you to notice. The grip says it all.

Kansas' Kobe Baynes receives waiver, is cleared to play following transfer from Louisville | KUsports.com Mobile

Within a week, he chose Kansas, and on Aug. 23 he traveled from Kentucky to Kansas in order to join his new teammates. He applied for what is known as a "run-off waiver," in which a player and his or her previous school attests that the coaching staff had no intention of playing that individual this season, and the NCAA granted the request.

Eraser Dust

Hugs and anger, prayers and hope: Vigil held at Drake Park for Bend Safeway shooting victims - KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in the tragic deaths of a customer at the front of the store and employee in the produce section at the rear who is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun away.

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Chris Rock says he turned down offer to host the Oscars 5 months after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock addressed "the slap" again on tour — and he had some new information to share. While performing his stand-up show in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sunday night, the comedian claimed he was asked to host next year's Oscars. It's only been five months since Will Smith stormed the stage during the awards show and hit Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital : NPR

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city.

Evergreen water issues boil advisory | Daily Inter Lake

The district says it will temporarily chlorinate the water and flush the system, which is expected to be accomplished by late Wednesday and bacteria testing of the water is planned Thursday with results expected sometime Friday. The district says tests normally take 24 hours to complete.

Library Sees Resignations Following Bullet-Riddled Books - Flathead Beacon

On Aug. 3, library staff in Kalispell found five books left in the overnight drop box that appeared to have been shot with a firearm. All library branches closed for the day while law enforcement investigated. They determined it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to staff or the public.

Two More R. Kelly Accusers Testify Singer Engaged Them in Sex Acts as Minors – Rolling Stone

A woman known as “Pauline” gave explicit and sassy testimony, “Tracy” timidly responded — both shared similar stories on Monday during his federal trial in Chicago.

Sparkling Serena Williams overcomes tepid start to delight US Open crowd | Serena Williams | The Guardian

s Serena Williams desperately tried to drag herself through the first set of the match that could have marked the end, she was struggling badly. She had been sucked into an endless service game at 5-3 and she could only fight to hold on. She eventually faced her fourth break point of the game, the pressure rising with each one. And then, just like that, she took Arthur Ashe Stadium back to the past: ace, ace, unreturned serve. Set. Williams walked towards her seat, she clenched both of her fists and she roared into the sky.

Why NASA Is Going Back to the Moon - The New York Times

The agency is set to launch a massive rocket on Monday, kicking off a return to Earth’s closest neighbor after many scientists and policymakers had once moved on.

