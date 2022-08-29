Notebook: Kansas Plays Football in 4 Days

The Rock Chalkboard

Podcast: Analyzing KU's preseason camp and Week 1, plus answering listener questions

At long last, it's officially game week for Kansas football. Today, we are joined by Kevin Flaherty to break down KU's preseason camp. For an overview of Phog.net's coverage from camp, click here. Then, the two talk about KU's Week 1 game against Tennessee Tech. Finally, they answer a few listener questions. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

KU football preseason camp recap: The stories you need to know heading into the season opener

The Kansas football season is almost here. We are less than seven days away from the start of Lance Leipold's second season as the KU head coach. The Jayhawks will open the season with a game against Tennesee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 and it will mark KU's first game in 279 days. A lot has changed in that time too, as over 20 players have transferred from the program in addition to the graduated players and the coaches have brought in 26 new players on scholarship.

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest

“In light of today’s legal developments with Trevor Wilson, he has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. Regarding Tanaka Scott, we are continuing to gather more information and will update his status when appropriate.”

Lance Leipold, Kansas coaches hoping change in approach will help team stop the run better in 2022

Lance Leipold knows that for KU football to have success on the field in 2022, his defense will need to improve on its biggest weakness last season, stopping the run. The KU head coach made that known in the months after KU’s 2-10 season and in the lead up to his second year in the program. In fact, it was one of the first things Leipold mentioned during a small breakout session with reporters at Big 12 Media Days.

Eraser Dust

Biden administration to stop sending free at-home Covid-19 tests Friday

A stockpile of the tests is being depleted, and officials want to have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge, the source said.

Gunman opens fire at East Bend shopping center, inside Safeway: 3 people dead, including shooter - KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A gunman armed with a rifle and shotgun fired several shots in the parking lot of a northeast Bend shopping center Sunday evening, then entered a Safeway and fired numerous more shots, killing two people and sending shoppers scrambling for the exits. Officers also found the shooter dead inside the store.

The Simpsons Theory: One Episode Explains Ned Flanders' Misfortunes

Season 3, Episode 3, "When Flanders Failed" was one of the show's first attempts to explore Flanders and Homer's relationship. Generally jealous of Flanders -- especially with the revelation that he'll soon be opening his own business, the Leftorium -- a bitter Homer ends up joining a picnic with his neighbor. When they split a wishbone, Homer silently wishes for the Leftorium to go out of business so Flanders can suffer some misfortune in his life. Over time, the Leftorium fails to draw in business, resulting in the store closing and the Flanders family falling into serious debt, eventually having their home repossessed. Guilty over the turn of events, Homer is able to drive up business for Flanders and a major purchase from Mr. Burns results in the family getting their lives back on track.

Columbus teachers' union accepts new deal | 10tv.com

The Columbus Education Association voted to ratify the conceptual agreement created by the teachers’ union and Columbus school board.

Kalispell’s City Attorney sees importance of local government | Daily Inter Lake

“There was a hypothetical scenario and everybody in the class was viewing it from the teacher's perspective and I was viewing it from a liability standpoint,” Preble said. “I realized at that point there is a time where you can’t deny where your passion is and what you’re good at.”

One person dead, one hospitalized after a shooting in Flathead County

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says that at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, deputies responded to the shooting that happened outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City.

U.S. bonds in focus after Powell signals further interest rate hikes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose more than 7 basis points to 3.108%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained roughly 3 basis points to 3.239%.

Taylor Swift announces new album during historic VMAs speech: 'I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you…'

The 10-minute “All Too Well” is from Swift’s re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” edition of her 2012 album Red, but along with remaking her back catalog — a long-term project she launched after Scooter Braun bought and sold the rights to her master recordings — Swift is still focusing on new music, of course. So, as the VMAs came to a close Sunday, she wrapped her speech by teasing, “I had sort of made up my mind that, if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight…”

Britney Spears shares new allegations about conservatorship: ‘My family threw me away’ | Britney Spears | The Guardian

Britney Spears has shared – and subsequently deleted – a 22-minute voice note revealing new allegations about the 13 years she spent under a conservatorship that governed almost every aspect of her life. “They threw me away – that’s what I felt like, my family threw me away,” she said.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink launch from Space Force Station

Watch live above and see real-time updates below as SpaceX targets 11:41 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 27, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A mutated virus, anti-vaxxers and a vulnerable population: how polio returned to the US | US news | The Guardian

This June, a young man from Rockland county, New York went to the emergency room. He’d been feverish for five days and was suffering from a stiff neck, pain in his back and abdomen, and constipation. Even more concerning, for two days his legs had been abnormally weak. Doctors suspected the man had acute flaccid myelitis – muscle weakness caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, typically stemming from a viral infection. Lab tests revealed a shocking diagnosis: the culprit was the poliovirus.