Big 12 Football Power Rankings, 8.29.2022

Completely unscientific and based merely on my opinion

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Please tell me where I am wrong. Big movements in the ratings can be expected as my personal grudges against these teams ebb and flow, and your input swings my opinion.

  1. Baylor: Defending champions with top-end of the conference talent, and proven coaching, but they have some production to replace.
  2. OU: Top-end talent, unproven head coach with lots of returning production, but a new quarterback.
  3. OSU: The most experienced head coach in the conference has a lot of production to replace.
  4. TCU: A middle-of-the-road scoring offense a year ago that should be much improved with Sonny Dykes now at the helm. They have top 3 Big 12 talent on the roster.
  5. Texas: Top-end talent, mediocre coaching, lots of returning production. Will a new quarterback help improve the results?
  6. K-State: Bottom half talent with a lot of production to replace. Will Adrian Martinez be the QB Nebraska always hoped he would be or the player they so often got, a good player with mindblowing errors in key moments?
  7. Iowa St: Middle of the conference talent, with a large amount of production to replace coming off a disappointing season. There is a lot to prove here.
  8. Texas Tech: First-time college head coach with little college-level coaching experience and lower half of the conference talent.
  9. West Virginia: A new OC in Graham Harrell and a new QB in former 5-star JT Daniels. They worked together briefly at USC. This has to make the offense better, right? The defense has a lot of questions. The roster has bottom third of the conference talent with very little experience.
  10. KU: Despite a top 21 transfer class in 2022, KU still has bottom-of-the-conference talent. A year more experience in Lance Leipold’s system should make them better, but there is a lot to prove on both sides of the ball.

