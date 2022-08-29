KU Sports Calendar for the Week of August 29, 2022

Looking Ahead (August 29 through September 4)
Thursday:
Women’s Soccer v Purdue, Rock Chalk Park, 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Friday:
Women’s Volleyball v Temple, West Point, NY, 12:30 CT
Women’s Volleyball v Army, West Point, NY, 5:00 CT
KU Football v Tennesse Tech, Lawrence, KS, 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Saturday:
Cross Country at Bob Timmons Classic, Lawrence, KS
Women’s Volleyball v UConn, West Point, NY, 10:00 AM CT
Sunday:
Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic, South Bend, IN
Women’s Soccer v Missouri, Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium, 1:00 CT, SEC Network
Looking Back (August 22 through August 28)
Thursday:
Women’s Soccer v Iowa
Friday:
Women’s Volleyball v Utah Valley
Women’s Volleyball v #22 Utah
Saturday:
Women’s Volleyball v Loyola Marymount
Sunday:
Women’s Soccer v Drake
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
Time to get your NIL money together for your favorite Jayhawks to promote your business.
The official NIL Marketplace of the Kansas Jayhawks is now open for business— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) August 25, 2022
Browse, book, and pitch Jayhawk student-athletes for NIL activities on one platform, powered by @opendorse
More → https://t.co/W8PjQpd4CR pic.twitter.com/fc6h7OrZeF
Already graduated with a degree— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 23, 2022
It's time to go Goal to Goal and meet Hallie Klanke!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/bH1kMKLwMt
We’ve got another winner! Sophomore Jordan Rothman shoots rounds of 75-69-77 to win the Southern Cape Open by 9 in difficult rainy conditions (see picture) today! Congrats, Jordan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CZsS8SlSdt— Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) August 14, 2022
