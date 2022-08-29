 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of August 29, 2022

Football is on tap this week!

By TimReddin
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Ahead (August 29 through September 4)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Purdue, Rock Chalk Park, 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Friday:

Women’s Volleyball v Temple, West Point, NY, 12:30 CT

Women’s Volleyball v Army, West Point, NY, 5:00 CT

KU Football v Tennesse Tech, Lawrence, KS, 7:00 CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday:

Cross Country at Bob Timmons Classic, Lawrence, KS

Women’s Volleyball v UConn, West Point, NY, 10:00 AM CT

Sunday:

Men’s Golf at Fighting Irish Classic, South Bend, IN

Women’s Soccer v Missouri, Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium, 1:00 CT, SEC Network

Looking Back (August 22 through August 28)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Iowa

Kansas Mauls Iowa 1-0

Friday:

Women’s Volleyball v Utah Valley

Women’s Volleyball v #22 Utah

Kansas Mauls Two Opponents in One Day

Saturday:

Women’s Volleyball v Loyola Marymount

Kansas Mauls Lions in Straight Sets

Sunday:

Women’s Soccer v Drake

Women’s soccer Mauls Drake 3-1

Time to get your NIL money together for your favorite Jayhawks to promote your business.

