Women’s Soccer Mauls Drake 3-1

KU Women’s soccer completed their week of play on the pitch with a 3-1 victory over the Drake Bulldogs in Des Moines, IA. Their record is now 3-1 having won three straight after an opening night loss to Ohio State.

The Hawks took the lead at the 10-minute mark with a goal from Shira Elinav.

Teammate Assa Kante added her first career goal in the 35-minute with an assist from Olivia Winter.

35' | GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!



Assa Kante scores her first career goal off a set piece assisted by Olivia Winter!



Kansas 2, Drake 0 pic.twitter.com/273Pmr0iJV — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 28, 2022

In the second half, Shira Elinav closed out KU’s scoring in the 57th minute with her second goal of the day with an assist from Saige Wimes.

The Bulldogs avoided the shutout with a goal in the 61st minute.