Kansas Mauls Lions in Straight Sets

The Jayhawks finished the Utah Classic with three victories including a straight-set win over Loyola Marymount, 28-26, 30-28, 25-12 on Saturday afternoon. After two tough sets, the Hawks seemed to adjust to the Lions’ play style and finished the third set comfortably. “Today was a team that played lightning quick. It took us a while to adjust. The third set, we started controlling with our pass and serving a little bit” Coach Bechard commented after the Jayhawk win.