Volleyball knocks off No. 22 Utah

KU volleyball had two matches Friday as part of the Utah Classic. In the early match, KU opened their season by taking on Utah Valley. The Jayhawks swept past the Wolverines 3-0 in relatively easy fashion 25-10, 25-14, and 25-19.

FINAL: Jayhawks come out of the block firing! Coming off an unexpected regional semis appearance, #23 @KUVolleyball thumps 2-time defending WAC tourney champ Utah Valley #RockChalk #NCAAVB



Anezka Szabo (KU): 11/0/13 (.846!) — VolleyballMag.com (@VBMagazine) August 26, 2022

In their second match of the day, #23 KU took on #22 Utah on the Utes’ home court. The Jayhawks took the victory in four tight sets, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Coach Blanchard on the Jayhawks’ day per KU Athletics:

“It was a really solid day for the Jayhawks. You wonder what you are going to get sometimes opening weekend and we set the tone early. Utah Valley, we had very strong passing and then made enough volleyball plays tonight to beat a good Utah team.”

FINAL: Jayhawks grind out a tough win on the road! #23 @KUVolleyball (2-0) puts the brakes on the Ute offense and makes key plays late in sets to knock off #22 Utah (1-1) #RockChalk #NCAAVB — VolleyballMag.com (@VBMagazine) August 27, 2022

The Jayhawks finish the Utah Classic with a match against Loyola Marymont at 2:30 Saturday. You can watch it on the Pac-12 website.