The Weekend Mauling: 8.27.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

'If we're closer, we're better': Detroit quintet reunites, gives Kansas drive to succeed | KUsports.com Mobile

They began playing for the Westside Cubs, which sponsors neighborhood youth teams, with Gervin playing as many as six positions and McCaskill standing out for his physicality. They developed friendships with two other boys, Marvin Grant Jr. and Cornell Wheeler, and a rivalry with the Eastside Raiders, who had an excitable young player named Rich Miller.

KU football player charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon; case against 2nd player dismissed | KUsports.com Mobile

Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Florida, was formally charged Friday with one count of aggravated assault with a handgun, a low-level felony, and his own-recognizance bond was set at $5,000. But the court dismissed the case against the other player, Tanaka Artisma Scott Jr., 20, originally from Mobile, Alabama, for lack of probable cause.

Kansas soccer tops Iowa 1-0 in road opener | KUsports.com Mobile

Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar recorded a career-high seven saves in the game to pick up her second consecutive shutout. Prior to this season, Pasar had just one shutout in her career.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self announces hiring of former assistant Joe Dooley as KU's director of student-athlete development | KUsports.com Mobile

“When he became available for employment, I thought it was a no-brainer to try and get him back,” Self said in a news release announcing the hire. “He’s played huge role in the success we’ve had. Even though his role will be different this year, I feel like adding Joe to our staff will enhance our program.”

Eraser Dust

Excitement Building for North Valley Music School's New Home - Flathead Beacon

After more than a decade of discussions and planning, North Valley Music School is finally eyeing a groundbreaking date for its new Whitefish facility that will give the local institution a chance to expand in order to better accommodate future needs and improve on its current offerings for music students in the Flathead Valley.

Takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit | CNN Politics

The FBI told US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart the search would likely find “evidence of obstruction” in addition to its explanation to the court that there was “probable cause to believe” that classified national security materials were improperly taken to “unauthorized” locations at Trump’s resort.

Biden's student loan relief plan will mainly help working and middle class borrowers, report finds | CNN Politics

The original Penn Wharton report, which was published before Biden’s package was released and only considered $10,000 in loan forgiveness for borrowers, found that 70% of the benefits would go to households in the top 60% of earners.

Altercation creates chaos at the Western Idaho State Fair | ktvb.com

One person was reportedly stabbed during the fight and another person seems to have been accidentally shot by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police

There's One Type Of Guest Star The Simpsons Has Never Quite Been Able To Land

"We've tried pretty hard –– we got a nice rejection letter from Reagan when he was alive, and Bill Clinton considered it. But we finally gave up and used an actual recording of Theodore Roosevelt. He was a good president, so that was our default. (laughs)"

Lawyer Shares ‘Powerful’ Diary Entries Penned by Woman Accusing NFL Rookie of Rape

“I remember being led to a room where they were all already waiting,” she wrote in one entry, according to photos of the handwritten pages posted on Twitter by lawyer Dan Gilleon. “All I keep replaying in my mind is being face down in a random bed just waiting for it to be over,” she wrote. “I was bloody after. BLOODY. What the hell did they do to me in there???” Gilleon said the diary entries had been written a day after the alleged rape. The woman, who has not been identified, was quoted telling The Los Angeles Times: “They weren’t affected by what they did, and they probably felt like it was something that they would never have to face consequences for. That makes me sick.”

Pub-to-Pub Pedaling in Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

Crawford started running tours in June, offering private and public tours with a sober driver for groups of a maximum size of 15 who plan their own route across downtown Kalispell to visit the local watering holes. The trolley is equipped with festive lights and a speaker. The tour starts and ends at Roadhouse Bar and Casino, formerly Scotty’s Bar.

Excitement Building for North Valley Music School's New Home - Flathead Beacon

After more than a decade of discussions and planning, North Valley Music School is finally eyeing a groundbreaking date for its new Whitefish facility that will give the local institution a chance to expand in order to better accommodate future needs and improve on its current offerings for music students in the Flathead Valley.

4 roadblocks to California's plan to end sales of new gas cars : NPR

State regulators approved a policy Thursday that will ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035 in what is the country's largest auto market.

Wonderwall named greatest Oasis song of all time in new poll - Radio X

Top 10 greatest Oasis songs of all time:

1. Wonderwall

2. Don’t Look Back In Anger

3. Champagne Supernova

4. Stand By Me

5. Live Forever

6. Stop Crying Your Heart Out

7. Morning Glory

8. Half The World Away

9. She’s Electric

10. Roll With It

(ed note - no acquiesce, masterplan, or supersonic? this list is ass)

The reason why Paul McCartney didn’t want to do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden

Speaking back in 2017, Gallagher said, “I dread to think. There are a few of my mates that ain’t here no more, through drugs. There are a few that are in the nick. So I think I wouldn’t have got a proper job because I’m not that clever with that stuff. So I’d have been digging or dead or really badly into drugs, which would obviously lead to being dead. Rock ’n’ roll saved my life. And I am forever in debt. I am forever in debt to rock ’n’ roll, and I would never, ever think of doing another form of music. Ever.”

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stopped playing the violin over fears he’d be bullied... - Classic FM

The brother’s mother, Peggy, bought the future rock stars their first instruments when they were children. Noel was gifted a guitar from Peggy, which she brought from a mail order catalogue, while Liam was given a violin.

Weekend Poll