Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report

"We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously," KU said in a statement to the Capital-Journal. "We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Kansas athletics announces new NIL partnership with Opendorse

As it pertains to KU specifically, “Every KU student-athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels. Athletes review opportunities, receive deals, accept compensation, and disclose NIL activities to their institution, all within the Opendorse app.”

KU basketball announces addition of Joe Dooley to Bill Self's coaching staff

“Joe was here for 10 seasons and then went to Florida Gulf Coast and East Carolina,” Self said in a release. “When he became available for employment, I thought it was a no-brainer to try and get him back. He’s played huge role in the success we’ve had. Even though his role will be different this year, I feel like adding Joe to our staff will enhance our program.”

Jereme Robinson emerging as an on-field contributor, leader for KU football

Robinson signed with KU as a member of the class of 2019. The Jayhawks were his only Power 5 offer and he picked KU over seven other opportunities. He didn’t arrive on campus until 2020. As a true freshman, Robinson played in six of KU’s nine games, notching three tackles and one tackle for loss. He took a step forward as a sophomore in Leipold’s first season in 2021, serving as a rotational piece for KU at defensive end behind veteran Malcolm Lee. In nine games, Robinson averaged a little over 27 snaps per game, nothing 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

