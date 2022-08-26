RCT Interviews: Al Roker

By all accounts, Al Roker week has been a smashing success. I can’t tell you the number of grown men who have come up to me on the street with tears in their eyes thanking me for showcasing the round mound weather hound this week. To cap it off, I thought it would be fitting to get an interview with Al. I reached out to NBC and they didn’t respond. So I did the next best thing. I interviewed the fast-tasking forecaster with how I think he would respond. Enjoy!

RCT: Mr Roker thank you for agreeing to this interview

Al Roker: Please call me Al. And thank you! Rock Chalk Talk is one of my favorite sites.

RCT: No way! That’s awesome!

Al: Yeah all of us at the Today Show love the site. We are always debating during commercial breaks if Tyshawn was right to dunk.

RCT: I’m happy to hear that. Which side are you on?

Al: #teamdunk

RCT: Wow that’s great. I had no idea you guys were such fans. Do you ever comment?

Al: Not since the Coral changeover. What were they thinking with that change?

RCT: I don’t know. It’s been a wildly unpopular product.

Al: They had two years to fix it. I don’t know. Hey, change of subject. Have you ever been to the Hamptons?

RCT: No

Al: Oh well you should come visit my place out there sometime. You’d love it. Hey, tell you what. How about I fly you and your family out this weekend. The kids can play in the ocean while we talk sports.

RCT: That’s so generous. But I don’t want to put out you or your famil-

Al: Oh please, I insist. I’m not taking no for an answer!

RCT: Well ok then. We would be honored to come. Want me to bring anything?

Al: I’ll take care of everything. You just be at the airport on time. I’ll text you all the details.

Wow that went just how I thought it would. Thanks Al for coming on!