Kansas Mauls Iowa 1-0

The Kansas Jayhawk women's soccer team improved their record to 2-1 on the year with a 1-0 victory over Iowa. Shira Elinav scored the game winner on a header off a corner kick at the 53rd minute to give the Jayhawks the win. The Jayhawks improve to 2-0 over the Big 10 with a win last Sunday over Northwestern.

Kansas will next face Drake at 1 pm Jayhawk time on Sunday on ESPN+.

Check out the winning goal below