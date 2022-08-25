Notebook: Kansas Mauls Finalizing Roster

The Rock Chalkboard

2023 Rankings Update: Six highly ranked seniors that could have something to prove

The latest update of the 247Sports Player Rankings for the Class of 2023 went live to start out the week. While many players are excited by upward movement and getting recognized for their play, there are always some that feel they could have risen higher, were unfairly dropped or still aren't getting the recognition that they deserve. Each player has their own motivations and there isn't anybody who isn't trying to prove that they deserve to be ranked even higher. However, as we look towards the class of 2023's senior season there are six players that we could see having a little extra motivation to improve their already lofty ranking during their last season of high school ball.

Kansas basketball: Dajuan Harris links up with four-star freshman Ernest Udeh on lob dunk at practice

Dajuan Harris started 39 of Kansas' 40 games at point guard last year, with his defense playing a major role in the Jayhawks cutting down the nets. And he was able to hook up with blue-chip freshman center Ernest Udeh on a lob after Udeh slid to the basket off a screen.

KU defensive lineman Caleb Taylor turning heads after offseason body transformation

This time last year, Matt Gildersleeve — KU football’s Director of Sports Performance — approached Caleb Taylor with an idea. The defensive lineman weighed around 260 pounds and was projected to play as a defensive tackle as the KU staff transitioned from a three-man front to a four-man front. As a result, Taylor was considered undersized for the position. Defensive ends in a four-man front tend to be between 240 and 260 pounds, whereas defensive tackles tend to be 290-plus pounds. Gildersleeve wanted to see Taylor put on weight. Taylor was reluctant to do so at first, as he worried it would negatively impact his athletic ability that made him a sought-after recruit.

Eraser Dust

Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House.

Archives asked for records after Trump lawyer agreed they should be returned, email says - The Washington Post

National Archives email details effort to get White House documents long after Trump lawyer agreed they should be returned.

Democrats use abortion to blunt the GOP's midterm advantage

Why it matters: The inflation slowdown and lower gas prices also are big factors. But officials in both parties tell us abortion has animated Democratic engagement like no other issue since President Trump left office.

Universal Reportedly Neglecting 'The Simpsons' Ahead of Contract Ending - Inside the Magic

The Simpsons’ days at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are numbered. The Walt Disney Company announced it would purchase 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2017 and officially completed the merger in 2019.

California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars - The New York Times

The decision, to take effect by 2035, will very likely speed a wider transition to electric vehicles because many other states follow California’s standards.

New facility in Kalispell drives technology, creates jobs | KECI

“Companies like Applied Materials are driving American innovation and leading the world in cutting edge technologies that will help us win the race against China. The bipartisan ‘CHIPS and Science Act’ will help support Montana’s tech sector, create good-paying STEM jobs and support research and development—it’s good for Montana, good for our economy and good for our national security,” Daines said.