Notebook: Big 12 Commissioner Tours Lawrence

The Rock Chalkboard

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark visits Lawrence, KU as part of campus tour | KUsports.com Mobile

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in Lawrence on Monday, greeted by a full-on celebration of all things Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Central Missouri transfer Dominick Puni has 'exceeded' expectations during KU's preseason camp

Dominick Puni viewed his decision to transfer from Central Missouri to Kansas as a gamble. But he believed in himself and his ability and the early signs are there that the gamble is already close to paying off for the offensive lineman.

Top risers in updated 2023 rankings

The 247Sports top 150 for the class of 2023 has been updated and along with a new No. 1 -- point guard Isaiah Collier -- several players were able to turn strong summers into sifnificant climbs in the new ranking. Today, we take a look at some of the most impressive climbs in the ranking.

Eraser Dust

Andrew Tate's Sexist Content Is Influencing Boys, Teachers Say

This fall, educators will face yet another threat in their classrooms: the seemingly ubiquitous influence of Andrew Tate, an internet personality whose misogynistic, and oftentimes violent, messages are worming their way into young boys’ minds at an alarming rate. (ed note - if you have a teen or pre-teen boy, this is well worth your time to read)

Biden returns to Washington with news expected on student debt, Urkaine aid - The Washington Post

The president is scheduled to be back at the White House on Wednesday after vacationing in Delaware. His administration is expected to make news on domestic and international issues.

Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma | CNN Politics

Democrats in Florida on Tuesday picked Rep. Charlie Crist to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall, CNN projected. Crist’s challenge comes as DeSantis seeks both a second term and a boost ahead of a rumored presidential bid in 2024. CNN also projected that Democratic Rep. Val Demings would take on Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

Judge gives Trump until Friday to clarify request for special master on records seized by FBI | The Hill

A federal judge on Tuesday responded to former President Trump’s lawsuit requesting a special master to review the documents collected by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence, giving Trump a Friday deadline to clarify his request.

Has Gibson just unveiled a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera? | MusicRadar

Now confirmed for release on 30 August, the Gibson Noel Gallagher ES-355 is based on the guitarist's cherished 1960 model. In the latest Gibson Instagram post showing Gallagher with the 355, in the background on the right there's an Epiphone Riviera, while on the left is what appears to be the the previous limited Gibson model based on Gallagher's J-150 acoustic guitar.

Murkowski’s primary win spurs interest in election reforms, as well as criticism

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s surprisingly strong showing in Alaska last week has sparked new interest in election reforms used by the state and that could be a model for the rest of the country, as well as scrutiny from those who suspect the changes may favor one party more than another.

Boy in China spends dying father’s cancer treatment money on mobile games

The boy, surnamed Huang, from Fushun County in Sichuan province of southwestern China, reportedly spent 3,800 yuan (approximately $556) of the donation money on mobile games in July.

Every Country Visited By The Simpsons

Over the course of more than three decades on the air, the eponymous family in The Simpsons has traveled all over the world. They went to China so Selma could adopt a baby, they went to Italy to pick up Mr. Burns’ new sports car, they went to Brazil to search for Lisa’s missing pen pal, and they went to Canada to smuggle back cheap prescription drugs.

‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man behind bars | Daily Inter Lake

A Kalispell man described by prosecutors as possibly gang-affiliated and deemed “armed and extremely dangerous” by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is behind bars after allegedly drawing a handgun on multiple people in separate incidents just days apart in July.

Whitefish Council Approves Permit for Dispensary on Baker Avenue - Flathead Beacon

OBR Management’s plans for a marijuana dispensary at the 333 Baker Ave. location met with some opposition from area residents as well as Whitefish Credit Union, which owns property, including a bank to the northwest, and an ATM across the street. Two nearby churches also voiced opposition to the dispensary. Voting in favor of the permit were councilors Ben Davis, Andy Feury and Frank Sweeney.