Notebook: Kansas Ready for Season Kickoff

Big 12 football: Predicting each team's final record for 2022

The 2022 college football season kicks off later this week, with a small slate of Week 0 games before things get fully underway the following week. And that means it's time to take aim one more time at predicting each team's record after a long offseason, fall camp reports and untimely injuries.

Kobe Baynes goes in-depth on KU commitment, will apply for eligibility waiver

Kobe Baynes still remembers watching the game from the training room at Louisville's Cardinal Stadium. Little did he know then that the team he was watching on television would be his team in 2022.

Kansas football lands Louisville transfer Kobe Baynes

It didn’t take long for the KU football staff to land its first transfer in the 2022-23 cycle. On Monday, Louisville transfer Kobe Baynes committed to Lance Leipold and the KU staff, he tells Phog.net. It's likely that Baynes may not be eligible to play for KU this fall due to transfer rules, but will have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining starting in the 2023 season. He will be allowed to be with the team and practice once he is enrolled in classes and is on campus.

Ranking college football's FBS conferences from 1-10 for the 2022 season

Conference superiority has never been more hotly debated than it is in 2022, a time when conference realignment has every fan base’s hackles up. But, at least for this 2022 season, the conferences as we know them remain the same barring a few changes in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

