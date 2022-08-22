Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Quentin Skinner ready to make an impact after earning a KU football scholarship

“One of my biggest reasons was because of the Kwamie Lassiter story,” Skinner said. “You know, a lot of people notice I wear the No. 83, and it just so happens that Kwamie wore that number, too."

WATCH: Lance Leipold, players break down KU's open practice, camp improvement and more

The Kansas football program held an open practice on Saturday. Fans were welcomed into Memorial Stadium to watch KU practice for a little over 90 minutes in light pads. There was no full hitting, but fans got to see plenty of highlight plays.

12 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the Special Teams - Blue Wings Rising

Each week, we will take a deep dive into one of the 10 main position groups, highlighting the key players to watch and giving you an idea of what to expect from the position this year. This week, we finish the series by diving into the special teams units.

Eraser Dust

Columbus strike: Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year | CNN

“94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the (school) Board’s last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975,” the union said in a statement on Twitter. “CEA is committed to bargaining for the safe and welcoming, properly maintained, and fully-resourced public schools Columbus students deserve.”

Get ready, Las Vegas: All signs point to the Raiders winning relocation vote Monday - CBSSports.com

After being a skeptic throughout this process and especially in the aftermath of owner Mark Davis’ deal with casino magnate Sheldon Adelson falling apart around the Super Bowl, there are too many people I trust telling me this has become basically a fait accompli for me to deny it any longer. By Monday night, Davis will be cracking open the bubbly and toasting to his future on the Strip, because with the NFL including a formal vote on Vegas on its official agenda for the annual spring meeting, there is almost no time for this to fall apart now.

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats | AP News

The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.

In Praise of Oasis’ ‘Be Here Now,’ A Flop To Remember – Rolling Stone

HAPPY 25TH BIRTHDAY to Be Here Now, Oasis’ third album and one of the most notorious bombs in rock history. The boozing, brawling Manchester lads were on top of the world in 1997, coming off two perfect albums, Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? But on August 21, the Gallagher brothers dropped the big one. Be Here Now is a lot more than just another flop album. It’s the kind of flop that legends are built on. It’s a rhinestone-studded dinosaur that cannonballed into a kiddie pool. It’s a massive, preposterous, mega-budget, drug-addled mess of Oasis Agonistes. It’s a monument to a tradition of rock excess we won’t see again.

A Simpsons Theory Says Frank Grimes' Death Created Jerkass Homer

Season 8, Episode 23, "Homer's Enemy" was something of a paradigm shifter for The Simpsons. The episode focused on Frank Grimes, a new employee at the Nuclear Power Plant. A hard-working, no-nonsense employee, he quickly came to hate Homer for his simple but fulfilling life. Despite Homer's efforts to befriend him, Grimes increasingly saw Homer as "everything wrong with America" -- a lazy and selfish jerk who coasted by in life while others were forced into more difficult paths. Grimes' efforts to highlight this discrepancy to the rest of the plant only further endeared Homer to their colleagues, leading Grimes to suffer a mental breakdown that resulted in his death. The end of the episode suggested Homer learned nothing from the experience... but a fan theory hints otherwise.

Mold in home left healthy woman with dementia

An Australian woman has revealed how a secret mold infestation in her Sydney home led her to being diagnosed with dementia and even forgetting her own name.

Dallas flash flood warning: Floodwaters overtake trucks and cars downtown as threat persists | CNN

Though the heaviest rain has moved out, flash flooding is due to continue for a few more hours as broader flood watches Monday cover over 13 million people from northeastern Texas into northern Louisiana and far southern Arkansas from the same system that unleashed heavy rain and flash floods this weekend in parts of the Southwest.

‘We got rolled’: How the conservative grassroots lost the fight with Biden because it was focused on Trump - POLITICO

“Everything was moving so fast, the tax provisions were being debated on the fly, so there was very little time for groups to do that in-depth grassroots pushback like we saw during Obamacare,” said Cesar Ybarra, vice president of policy at conservative grassroots organization FreedomWorks. “To create buzz in this town and for it to penetrate across America, you need more time. So yeah, we got rolled.”

‘The world flipped upside down’: will end of Roe galvanize Democrats’ base in midterms? | US midterm elections 2022 | The Guardian

White House officials, Democratic candidates and party strategists say the loss of reproductive choice has not only galvanized their once-disillusioned base but is strengthening Democrats’ appeal among independent and Republican-leaning women in suburbs who were key to the party’s recent victories.

Broadway couple to perform 2-person show in Bigfork | KECI

Stubbins and his wife, Libby Servals, who starred in "Wicked," will bring their two-person show to the stage in Bigfork.

The show is Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for children 10 and under, $23 for seniors and $27 for adults and can be purchased here or by calling 406-837-4886.

Kalispell will have more childcare available in 2023

KALISPELL — Finding childcare has been an ongoing struggle for many parents across the Flathead, and beyond... but with the help of ARPA dollars and the Montana Child Care Innovation and Infrastructure Grant there may be some relief for parents in the valley.

Scenes from the Northwest Montana Fair | Daily Inter Lake

The week is the culmination of the hard work of youth who have raised an animal for show or with the intention of selling it at market. It also shows off the talents of the Flathead Valley with thousands of exhibits in the categories of horticulture, fine arts and crafts and home culinary.

What to know about the complicated tax credit for electric cars : NPR

Although tax credits for electric cars have been offered before, the new bill revamps those incentives. But there are so many caveats — on everything from the buyers' income level to which models can qualify — that many electric cars may actually not be eligible for the tax credit.