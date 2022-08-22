 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of August 22, 2022

“People are not disturbed by things, but by the views they take of them.” 

By TimReddin
/ new
Kansas Basketball Fans Watch Jayhawks Compete in National Championship Game Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Looking Ahead (August 22 through August 28)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Iowa, Iowa Soccer Complex, 7:00 pm CT, BTN+

Friday:

Women’s Soccer v Utah Valley, Salt Lake City, UT, 1:00 pm CT

Women’s Soccer v Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, 7:00 pm CT

Saturday:

Women’s Soccer v Loyola Marymount, Salt Lake City, UT, 2:00 CT

Sunday:

Women’s Soccer v Drake, Cownie Soccer Complex, 1:00 CT

Looking Back (August 15 through 21)

Thursday:

Women’s Soccer v Ohio State

KU Loses 1-0 to the Buckeyes. Coach Francis’ comments after the game

Friday: Women’s Volleyball Exhibition v Drake (Admission is free)

Highlights from KU’s 3-0 exhibition win over the Bulldogs.

Sunday: Women’s Soccer v Northwestern

Jayhawks beat Wildcats 1-0. on a goal by Kenzie Boeveand a nice save by Goalie Melania Pasar with a nice early in the game. Coach Francis’ comments after the game.

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

