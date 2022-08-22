KU Sports Calendar for the Week of August 22, 2022

Looking Ahead (August 22 through August 28)
Thursday:
Women’s Soccer v Iowa, Iowa Soccer Complex, 7:00 pm CT, BTN+
Friday:
Women’s Soccer v Utah Valley, Salt Lake City, UT, 1:00 pm CT
Women’s Soccer v Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, 7:00 pm CT
Saturday:
Women’s Soccer v Loyola Marymount, Salt Lake City, UT, 2:00 CT
Sunday:
Women’s Soccer v Drake, Cownie Soccer Complex, 1:00 CT
Looking Back (August 15 through 21)
Thursday:
Women’s Soccer v Ohio State
KU Loses 1-0 to the Buckeyes. Coach Francis’ comments after the game
Friday: Women’s Volleyball Exhibition v Drake (Admission is free)
Highlights from KU’s 3-0 exhibition win over the Bulldogs.
Sunday: Women’s Soccer v Northwestern
Jayhawks beat Wildcats 1-0. on a goal by Kenzie Boeveand a nice save by Goalie Melania Pasar with a nice early in the game. Coach Francis’ comments after the game.
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
"What's a random fact about yourself?"— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 17, 2022
We're walking Goal to Goal with Maree Shinkle!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/JtElzn4Dv9
@KUVolleyball #RockChalk #KUVB pic.twitter.com/qyKhgxiImj— Kenzie (@KenzieLDean) August 21, 2022
