The Weekend Mauling: 8.20.2022

Kansas basketball: Bill Self brings back former assistant Joe Dooley as recruiting coordinator, per report

Joe Dooley is returning to Kansas basketball, according to a report by The Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore. Dooley will be a recruiting coordinator under Bill Self.

KU football's Daniel Hishaw Jr. having 'as good a camp as anybody'

KU football fans didn’t get to see Daniel Hishaw Jr. play during Lance Leipold’s first season as head coach. But that didn’t mean that the running back wasn’t working hard to make sure he could contribute in 2022. And now that the season in on the horizon, Hishaw appears ready to take advantage of his opportunity.

14 Days to Kansas Football: Camp Update - Competition Paying Big Dividends - Blue Wings Rising

With consistency and competition being the emphasis of camp, the Kansas coaches shared some big gains during the Kansas Media Day.

The teacher who flunked Frank Mason: a Kansas basketball success story

U.S. and Virginia Government is a 12th-grade class. Along with English 12, it’s one of two classes required by the state for graduation. Mason did not pass, so he could not graduate, and for a time, high school teacher Terri Smith felt the town’s anger.

Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup - Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts.

25 Years Ago, The Biggest Rock Band Dropped A Perfect Album That Nobody Was Ready For

For American fans of the band Oasis, the year 1997 was the moment when the Gallagher brothers should have been bigger than ever. The first single off Be Here Now, was the seven-minute-and-forty-two-second long anthem “D’You Know What I Mean?” In 1995, Oasis closed out their critical hit album What’s the Story? (Morning Glory) with another seven-minute long epic, “Champagne Supernova.” So, the difference between 1995 Oasis and 1997 Oasis was pretty simple. In 1995, they saved the super-long epic song for the end of the record. But, Be Here Now had to be bigger and for Oasis in ’97, bigger meant longer. Not only is the first song on Be Here Now over seven minutes long, but the 10th track, “All Around the World,” is nine minutes long. In 1997, Oasis thought why not have an epic at the beginning and an epic ending? And while we’re at it, maybe a handful of nearly seven-minute long songs in the middle?

New study suggests covid increases risks of brain disorders - The Washington Post

The analysis found that people were at increased risk for dementia, epilepsy, psychosis and brain fog for about two years after contracting covid.

Walmart expands abortion coverage for staff after Roe overturned - The Washington Post

Walmart operates more than 2,000 stores in states that have either banned abortion or imposed near-total restrictions on the procedure.

Lettuce on Wendy’s Sandwiches Potentially Linked to E. Coli Outbreak - The New York Times

Federal health officials said that while 37 people had been sickened and 10 hospitalized, it was safe to eat at the fast-food chain and to buy romaine lettuce.

Kids in Kalispell received free school supplies at the Back 2 School Bash

“We love to see their smiles. We love to see the excitement that they're going back to school. And just to see them be excited about getting a new backpack, getting supplies, getting pencils and crayons. It's awesome,” said Roxanna Parker, a former executive director for Northwest Montana United Way.

Black bear’s trip through Kalispell tracked on social media | Daily Inter Lake

Headed to work just after 7 a.m. Friday, Carrie Jones saw what looked like a large dog wandering near Peterson Elementary School in west Kalispell. Her first thought was to get the pet to safety.

That’s until she got a better view of an ambling black bear.

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party? | AP News

HELSINKI (AP) — In a leaked video, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. The 36-year-old leader poses for the camera. She sits on her knees, hands behind her head. She’s entangled in a group hug. She’s having a good time.

Michigan judge says county prosecutors cannot enforce abortion ban | Fox News

A 91-year-old Michigan law banning abortion won’t go into effect quite yet.

On Friday, a judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing an almost century-old law that bans abortion, doesn’t include rape or incest exceptions and would punish anyone who carries out the procedure.

Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules | CNN Politics

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia’s system of electing members to the state’s Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.

The move was a rare example of the conservative court siding with voters over state officials in disputes regarding election rules, especially when the court is asked to act on an emergency basis.

Ukraine war: Russia to allow inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Putin - BBC News

In a read-out following the call between the French and Russian leaders, the Kremlin said, Mr Putin had agreed to provide UN investigators with "the necessary assistance" to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site.