The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Lance Leipold said during Kansas football's media day

The start of KU football's 2022 season is only weeks away. The Jayhawks are set to open year two of the Lance Leipold era on Friday, Sept. 2 with a game against Tennesee Tech at home. Over the last few weeks, the KU program has ramped up its preparations during preseason camp and during that time Leipold and his on-field coaches have all met with the media. The preseason media availabilities led to the program's media day on Thursday, where Leipold, KU's two coordinators and players all met with the media. Leipold spoke for around 25 minutes, hitting on various topics. Here is everything the KU head coach said during media day...

Kansas football building competitive depth entering year two under Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.

Kansas women's soccer drops season opener, 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park | KUsports.com Mobile

The lasting image of Thursday’s 1-0 Kansas soccer loss to Ohio State in the season opener at Rock Chalk Park was sophomore Raena Childers leaving the field with tears in her eyes following the postgame team meeting.

Eraser Dust

Landlord Required 5 Years of Mandatory Sex Acts in Homeless Mom's Lease Agreement

Enter Allan Rothstein, a Las Vegas landlord who compelled a homeless mother of five to sign a lease that required her to give him blowjobs on demand for five years and barred her from dating any man that’s physically bigger than him or owned guns.

Takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search documents hearing | CNN Politics

Reinhart set in motion on Thursday the possible public release of a heavily redacted version of the affidavit for the search at Mar-a-Lago. The judge plans to hear more from the Justice Department by next Thursday about how extensively investigators want to keep confidential the document that describes their investigative steps and methods leading to the need for the search.

McConnell warns GOP may not win Senate, as group linked to him invests heavily in Ohio - The Washington Post

The GOP leader predicted there is “probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” despite an election cycle that typically would be advantageous for Republicans.

Oasis photographer searching for iconic 'Be Here Now' Rolls-Royce

Back in 1997, Spencer Jones loaned the 1972 Silver Shadow from Leicestershire-based Flying Spares for the album shoot. It was sold the following year at a music memorabilia auction for £1,200, but experts have no idea where the car went from there. Jones has shared previously unseen pictures from the photoshoot at Stocks House in Hertfordshire, but to no avail.

Federal judge blocks Florida ‘Stop WOKE’ act pushed by DeSantis

Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the Stop WOKE Act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.

Kalispell man brought up on felony incest charge | Daily Inter Lake

Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse through a tip and forensically interviewed the victim, who told them Hoskins accosted her near Bigfork in April. According to court documents, Hoskins used the victim’s effort to earn her driver’s license to get her to a secluded park in the Bigfork area.

Bloody Mary: 'A Blessing and a Curse' - Flathead Beacon

Part of Hopstad’s commitment to a good bloody comes from when she learned how to make one years ago while working at Joe Blogz, a bar and casino a short walk up the street from The Spinnaker. Staff members during a training session meant to build cocktail consistency behind the bar had to draw drink cards out of a hat, with the chance to earn some cash if they got it right. Hopstad didn’t even draw a bloody, she pulled a black Russian, but the instruction they got when someone else drew a bloody mary card, hammered home by making hundreds of bloodys over the years, has stuck with her. She’s deliberate about making the drink in steps that have to be done in order every time. And the cocktail straws pinched together to scoop up some horseradish?

Judge orders Starbucks to reinstate fired workers who led unionization effort | The Hill

U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee Judge Sheryl Lipman told Starbucks it had five days to reinstate the employees, known as the “Memphis Seven,” whom the coffee chain said it fired on Feb. 8 for previously violating its safety policies, sparking a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

'House of the Dragon’ review: Brutal, creepy 'GoT' prequel

While “House of the Dragon” (premiering Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. on HBO) is hardly a masterpiece, it is an addictively watchable series full of juicy drama, palace intrigue and crowd-pleasing “GoT” nostalgia.

She-Hulk: 12 MCU Easter Eggs & Hidden Details In Episode 1

The She-Hulk era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun. Tatiana Maslany brings to life one of the most beloved Marvel Comics characters of all time in Jennifer Walters. Audiences are excited about more gamma radiation superheroes, 4th-wall-breaking comedy, and the endless number of Easter egg opportunities this show provides.

Kansas women's soccer drops season opener, 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park | KUsports.com Mobile

The lasting image of Thursday’s 1-0 Kansas soccer loss to Ohio State in the season opener at Rock Chalk Park was sophomore Raena Childers leaving the field with tears in her eyes following the postgame team meeting.