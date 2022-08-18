Notebook: #kuvball To Have Two Televised Games

The Rock Chalkboard

Volleyball to Host Two Televised Matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Friday the televised match schedule for the 2022 season, which includes Kansas volleyball hosting two matches on ESPNU.

⚽️ Kansas Soccer Opens 28th Season Against Ohio State Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team begins its 28th season in program history on Thursday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The first 250 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a schedule magnet.

Podcast: Brandon McAnderson gives inside perspective on Kansas football’s preseason camp

The start of the Kansas football season is just over two weeks away. KU is in the midst of its preseason training camp as the team gets ready for year two of the Lance Leipold era. To break down camp and the direction of the program, we bring on former KU running back Brandon McAnderson. He currently works for KU covering the team as the programs sideline reporter and host of the “Crimson and Blue Show.”

WATCH: Lance Leipold, KU coordinators recap first half of fall camp, look ahead to the season

The Kansas football program held its annual media day on Wednesday. As a part of the event, KU head coach Lance Leipold and coordinators Brian Borland and Andy Kotelnicki met with the media to break down their position groups and the progress that’s been made during camp. Leipold talked about KU's identity, the offseason improvement of the team, how team-wide competition has helped improved the team and much more. Click the video above to watch everything that Leipold had to say during the event.

Hey, NCAA, show your cards: If KU broke the rules, it’s time to reveal the punishment

Now that college players are allowed to make money from their name, image and likeness, it’s even more important to expedite this drawn out process. KU basketball is being held hostage by an outdated amateur model that was nearly unenforceable until the feds got involved. (ed note - the star has a pretty serious paywall so good luck reading this one)

Eraser Dust

McLovin It: An Oral History of ‘Superbad’ | Vanity Fair

At 13, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg didn’t connect to the standard ’90s teen comedies that were coming out in theaters. Instead, they were drawn to films like Clerks, Swingers, Out of Sight, Pulp Fiction, and The Daytrippers. So they started writing their own movie: a comedy about two kids trying to find alcohol and have sex with their high school crushes before going off to college called Superbad.

Liz Cheney releases call to Trump-backed opponent who said she didn’t concede | Liz Cheney | The Guardian

Cheney gave a recording of the call to Politico. In it, she said: “Hi, Harriet, it is Liz Cheney calling. It is about 8.13 [pm] on Tuesday the 16th. I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.”

What to watch for from the hearing on releasing more warrant documents from the Mar-a-Lago search | CNN Politics

An extraordinary dispute will play out in a federal courthouse in South Florida on Thursday afternoon over what transparency the American public is owed into the Justice Department investigation of the handling of classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House.

How Trump Legal Problems Could Play Out After FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

The raid — and its continued fallout — sparked a national firestorm as the public grappled with the reality that there is an active criminal investigation into the former president of the United States.

‘Embarrassed’ Taco Bell customer holds up drive-thru after ordering ‘$300 worth of tacos’

In the clip, she got out of her car, which was still in line at the drive-thru. There were dozens of cars behind her. She shouted that the driver ahead of her had ordered $300 worth of tacos (although the receipt screenshot actually said $241).

Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests

Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men.

Steve Bannon Slams Mike Pence for Criticizing Calls to Defund the FBI

Trump ally and adviser Steve Bannon eviscerated former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday for rebuking GOP politicians who called for the FBI to be defunded, in another example of the widening gap between Trumpworld and Republican lawmakers who decline to take part in its rhetoric.

Columbia Falls treatment plant power failure leads to untreated sewage in river

“It’s raw sewage without the solids basically is what it is, I mean it’s sewage without solids, it’s your nitrates your phosphorous stuff like that,” added Hanley.

NBA schedule: LeBron vs. Curry on opening night, Ben Simmons' Philly return among 10 early matchups to circle - CBSSports.com

Opening night. LeBron James will watch Stephen Curry receive his fourth championship ring, matching his own total. The race to No. 5 is on, and Curry, in charge of another title-contenting roster, has the upper hand at getting it. If the Lakers have Kyrie Irving by this point, this becomes a headline matchup for reasons other than Curry vs. James; this will be two championship contenders squaring off with all the intrigue of a revamped Lakers roster and the Kyrie-LeBron reunion.

