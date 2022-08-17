Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparations

The Rock Chalkboard

LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Per Shaw, Ohio State and USC are the other teams actively pursuing James in addition to Oregon. Biancardi had listed UCLA and Michigan as also having interest in James, but Shaw noted those two schools were not actively recruiting him.

Players' versatility, comfort key as Kansas identifies best O-line combinations | KUsports.com Mobile

Ford, a redshirt sophomore, hasn't lined up as a center for any significant amount of time. What he has been asked to do, however, is to line up at several spots along the line — from right guard, where he started 11 of 12 games last season, to left guard, where he's projected to start this season, to right tackle, where he's gotten reps as a backup during preseason training camp.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk jokes about buying Man United

It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He is a prolific user of the platform, often musing about social issues or joking with his 103 million followers and occasionally getting into trouble with U.S. regulators.

Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan

Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.

Eraser Dust

Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid | AP News

On Wednesday, calling Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” she told NBC that she thinks that defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.” She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.”

China is seeding clouds to replenish its shrinking Yangtze River | CNN

Chinese planes are firing rods into the sky to bring more rainfall to its crucial Yangtze River, which has dried up in parts, as swaths of the nation fall into drought and grapple with the worst heat wave on record.

U.S. spares Western states from Colorado River water cuts - for now | Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government spared seven Western states from mandatory Colorado River water cutbacks for now but warned on Tuesday that drastic conservation was needed to protect dwindling reservoirs from overuse and severe drought exacerbated by climate change.

Oasis Wall Art (2022): 'Be Here Now' Anniversary Album Cover Photos - Rolling Stone

The Oasis Be Here Now anniversary collection photos all come courtesy of photographer Michael Spencer Jones, who shot the legendary album cover back in 1997. “The cover to Be Here Now was originally going to be a night shoot. Taking shots during the day was a backup plan, it was a long shoot,” Spencer Jones tells Rolling Stone. “The daytime session went well, but come evening time everything just descended into absolute chaos,” he says. “By 8 p.m., everyone was in the bar, there were school kids all over the set, and the lighting crew couldn’t start the generator. It was Alice in Wonderland meets Apocalypse Now.”

FBI Sought Documents Trump Hoarded for Years, Including about Russiagate

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last Monday was specifically intended to recover Donald Trump's personal "stash" of hidden documents, two high-level U.S. intelligence officials tell Newsweek.

Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive - Flathead Beacon

This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.

Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Man Accused of Homicide at Libby Campground - Flathead Beacon

ALincoln County District Court judge has denied a bail reduction motion for 63-year-old Garry Seaman, a longtime Kalispell attorney who allegedly shot his ex-partner and employee, causing serious injuries, and fatally shot her male companion at a Libby-area campground in May.

Academy Awards apologises to Sacheen Littlefeather for Oscars speech abuse | Oscars | The Guardian

The speech was greeted with jeers from the audience, and Littlefeather, then 26, later reported that actor John Wayne had to be restrained by security guards backstage from assaulting her, while other individuals backstage made offensive gestures.

Biden Signs Expansive Health, Climate and Tax Law - The New York Times

The president returned briefly from vacation to sign a bill that passed the House and Senate on party lines after more than a year of fraught negotiations.