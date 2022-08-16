Notebook: KU Volleyball Ranked #23 In New AP Poll

The Rock Chalkboard

Leipold has said Daniels, a junior, is expected to be the starter come Week 1. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski said that's because of the way Daniels finished last season and how he handled spring practice, which he missed in part as he recovered from ankle surgery. Bean, a redshirt senior, started nine games last season but has looked sharp in practice as he pushes Daniels. Ben Easters, a redshirt freshman, and Ethan Vasko, a freshman, are battling to be the third-team quarterback; Vasko has been impressive thus far but neither are expected to play barring catastrophe.

The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

A 5'10", 181-lb two-way star out of Lawrence Free State High School in Lawrence, KS, Torneden came to the Jayhawks with some high expectations. His final season of high school saw him account for 2,452 yards of total offense with 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 passing touchdowns. He also totaled 84 tackles and four interceptions at free safety, and earned first-team all-state honors.

As Right-Wing Rhetoric Escalates, So Do Threats and Violence - The New York Times

Both threats of political violence and actual attacks have become a steady reality of American life. Experts blame dehumanizing and apocalyptic language.

Liz Cheney is the last stop on Trump’s impeachment revenge tour. But he is the key to her future.

Rep. Liz Cheney's supporters have mixed feelings about the brutal defeat likely heading her way in Tuesday's Republican primary: resignation about her fate, pride in her for standing up to former President Donald Trump at a personal price and hope that she will rebound to a more prominent place in national politics.

First Thing: US justice department asks not to disclose affidavit behind search of Trump’s resort | US news | The Guardian

The US Department of Justice has asked a judge not to release the affidavit that gave the FBI probable cause to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, worsening distrust among top Trump aides casting about for any insight into the intensifying criminal investigation surrounding the former president.

Steep water cuts loom as Colorado River shrinks and Lake Mead level plummets | CNN

Two major announcements could come Tuesday. The first is a forecast from the US Bureau of Reclamation that could trigger the first-ever Tier 2 water shortage for the Lower Colorado River Basin. The second is the bureau’s next step in its demand that the seven states in the river basin come up with a way to voluntarily cut up to 25% of their water usage, or the federal government will do it for them.

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence | The Independent

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital.

Longtime Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to tax charges, say sources - ABC News

According to the charging documents, Weisselberg avoided taxes on more than $1.7 million over the past 15 years, resulting from the payment of his rent on an apartment in a Trump-owned building and related expenses that prosecutors said included cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

U.S.-Russia nuclear war could starve 5 billion to death, study says - The Washington Post

Soot from nuclear weapons would cloud out skies, collapsing harvests and leading to global famine, according to a study in the journal Nature Food.

Shooting in southwest Kalispell under investigation | Daily Inter Lake

Officers responded to a home in a southwest neighborhood of the city about 1:30 p.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a gunshot. Inside they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department press release issued Aug. 15.

Flathead Marines continue barbecue chicken dinner tradition | Daily Inter Lake

Half a chicken grilled over hot briquets and served with an ear of buttery corn, the barbecue chicken dinner at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo has been a mouth-watering staple for generations. When the Flathead Marines took over the barbecue pit from the Whitefish VFW a few years back, they understood they were accepting a big responsibility.

Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated Capri Sun Wild Cherry drinks - The Washington Post

Kraft Heinz said the drinks, with a “best when used by” date of June 25, 2023, were accidentally mixed with a diluted cleaning solution at a factory.

Serena Williams Takes On Emma Raducanu On the Road to the U.S. Open - The New York Times

After a postponement because of physical problems, Williams is scheduled to play Emma Raducanu on Tuesday. Her prime target is the U.S. Open, and she will not want to take undue risks.

Bizarre Underwater Snow Gives Clues About the Icy Shell of Jupiter’s Moon Europa

Below the thick icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa is a massive, global ocean where the snow floats upwards onto inverted ice peaks and submerged ravines. Bizarre underwater snow is known to occur below ice shelves on Earth, but new research shows that the same is likely true for Jupiter’s moon. In fact, it may play a role in building Europa’s ice shell.

Humans may have passed monkeypox to their dog, report says - The Washington Post

The potential transmission was discovered in an Italian greyhound 12 days after its Parisian owners had an onset of monkeypox symptoms, according to the Lancet.