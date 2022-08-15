 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Presented Without Comment: KU Football Clips for 8/15/2022

Player and Coach Interviews

By TimReddin
/ new
Syndication: Reno Gazette Journal Katelyn Welsh/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kalon Gervin

DB Coach Jordan Peterson

Malcolm Lee

DE Coach Taiwo Onatolu

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...